NASCAR at Darlington preview: How to watch, TV schedule, predictions

Here's everything you need to know for the Goodyear 400 this weekend.

By Logan Reardon

NBC Universal, Inc.

NASCAR is turning back the clock.

The sport's annual throwback weekend will take place at Darlington Raceway, with drivers and teams bringing out their best old paint schemes and uniforms.

Darlington, which has hosted throwback weekend since 2014, is a fitting venue for the event. The South Carolina track has been on the NASCAR schedule for 75 years dating back to 1950.

So, what's in store for Darlington? What's the TV schedule for the weekend? And who could contend for the win on Sunday? Here’s everything you need to know for Goodyear 400:

When is the NASCAR race at Darlington?

The Goodyear 400 is set for Sunday, April 6, at 3 p.m. ET.

Before the race, there will be practice and qualifying on Saturday. Thirty-eight drivers will be split into two groups, with each group getting 25 minutes of free practice. For qualifying, each driver will get one lap to set the starting order based on speed.

NASCAR TV schedule this weekend for Darlington

Mike Joy (play-by-play), Kevin Harvick (analyst) and Clint Bowyer (analyst) will be on the call for FOX and Amazon Prime Video this weekend.

Here’s the full TV and streaming schedule for Darlington:

Saturday, April 5 (Amazon Prime Video)

Sunday, April 6 (FOX Sports 1)

Who is racing at Darlington? Here's the entry list

Thirty-eight drivers will race at Darlington — the 36 full-timers, plus two "open" entries.

Veteran driver J.J. Yeley, 49, will make his third start of the season for NY Racing Team. Austin Hill, an Xfinity Series regular, will jump up to the Cup Series for his 11th career start (first of 2025) in NASCAR's top division for Richard Childress Racing.

Here’s the full entry list for Darlington:

Car numberDriverTeamSponsor
1Ross ChastainTrackhouse RacingBusch Light
2Austin CindricTeam PenskeFreightliner
3Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingBreztri
4Noah GragsonFront Row MotorsportsBeef-a-Roo
5Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsHendrickCars.com
6Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingCastrol
7Justin HaleySpire MotorsportsGainbridge
8Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingCheddar's Scratch Kitchen
9Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsUniFirst
10Ty DillonKaulig RacingBeaver Street Fisheries
11Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingSport Clips
12Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeMenards
16AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingAction Industries
17Chris BuescherRFK RacingFifth Third Bank
19Chase BriscoeJoe Gibbs RacingBass Pro Shops
20Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingDeWalt
21Josh BerryWood Brothers RacingMotorcraft
22Joey LoganoTeam PenskeShell/Pennzoil
23Bubba Wallace23XI RacingColumbia Sportswear
24William ByronHendrick MotorsportsAxalta
33Austin HillRichard Childress RacingUnited Rentals
34Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsRuedebusch
35Riley Herbst23XI RacingMonster Energy
38Zane SmithFront Row MotorsportsLong John Silver's
41Cole CusterHaas Factory TeamHaas Automation
42John Hunter NemechekLegacy Motor ClubDollar Tree
43Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubAdvent Health
44J.J. YeleyNY Racing Team
45Tyler Reddick23XI RacingMcDonald's
47Ricky Stenhouse Jr.JTG Daugherty RacingSunnyD
48Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsAlly
51Cody WareRick Ware RacingJacob Construction
54Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingMonster Energy
60Ryan PreeceRFK RacingKroger
71Michael McDowellSpire MotorsportsDelaware Life
77Carson HocevarSpire MotorsportsZeigler Auto Group
88Shane van GisbergenTrackhouse RacingWeatherTech
99Daniel SuarezTrackhouse RacingQuaker State
2025 Goodyear 400 entry list

NASCAR picks, predictions, favorites for Darlington

Darlington is unlike any track on the circuit -- it's shaped egg-shaped rather than a traditional oval, which makes for unique turns at the end of each straightaway. Drivers typically make the best speed by riding around the outside wall, often hitting the barrier in what's become known as the "Darlington Stripe." You never want to hit the wall, but a little tap won't hurt the car too bad -- and it makes for a good story.

So, who has mastered the appropriately nicknamed "Track Too Tough To Tame"? The best drivers lately have been Hamlin, Reddick, Logano, Larson and Byron.

The Toyota duo of Hamlin and Reddick are always contending, but Darlington stands out as a great track for both of them. Hamlin leads all drivers with four wins, 1,000 laps led and an 8.2 average finish in 25 starts. Reddick led 174 laps in this race last year before a late incident -- even though he has no wins at the track, he's been knocking on the door for years.

Logano, the lone Ford driver among these favorites, won here three years ago. The defending Cup champion has two top-fives and two poles in his last six Darlington starts with a 10.7 average finish.

Hendrick Motorsports teammates Larson and Byron have carried the torch for their historic organization over the last few years, especially at Darlington. Larson has led more laps than any driver (1,048) and has seven top-fives in 14 starts. Byron won this race in 2023 and had four straight top-10s at Darlington before his streak was snapped last September.

Briscoe and Jones are worth monitoring as potential longshots.

Briscoe, now driving for Joe Gibbs Racing in the car that Martin Truex Jr. took to victory lane twice at Darlington, won there last September for Stewart-Haas Racing in an upset. Jones is a two-time Darlington winner, but Legacy Motor Club hasn't been a contender in recent years. If there's a track Jones can turn it around, it's Darlington.

NASCAR past winners, race history for Darlington

Eight of the 38 drivers in the field are past winners at Darlington.

Last week's winner Hamlin leads the field with four victories (2010, 2017, 2020, 2021), followed by Jones (2019, 2022) and Keselowski (2018, 2024) with two apiece. One-time winners include Busch (2008), Logano (2022), Byron (2023), Larson (2023) and Briscoe (2024).

Sure all major racing circuits have cars that are extremely fast. But do you know the difference between INDYCAR, F1 and NASCAR?

NASCAR Darlington throwback paint schemes for 2025

A number of teams are participating in throwback weekend with special paint schemes.

Here's a look at the designs:

Hendrick Motorsports cars for Darlington
Kyle Larson (5) will honor Terry Labonte, Chase Elliott (9) will honor Ken Schrader, William Byron (24) will honor Jeff Gordon and Alex Bowman (48) will honor Jimmie Johnson. (Lionel Racing)
Team Penske cars for Darlington
Austin Cindric (2) will honor Dale Earnhardt, Ryan Blaney (12) will honor Dave Blaney and Joey Logano (22) will honor Cale Yarborough. (Team Penske)
Front Row Motorsports cars for Darlington
Noah Gragson (4) will honor Dale Earnhardt Jr., Todd Gilliland (34) will honor Ray Fox and Zane Smith (38) will honor sponsor Long John Silver's. (Front Row Motorsports)
Legacy Motor Club cars for Darlington
John Hunter Nemechek (42) will honor Joe Nemechek and Erik Jones (43) will honor John Andretti. (Legacy Motor Club)
Denny Hamlin car for Darlington
Denny Hamlin will honor Carl Edwards. (Joe Gibbs Racing)
Christopher Bell car for Darlington
Christopher Bell will honor Rick Ferkel with his Cup (20) and Xfinity (19) paint schemes. (Joe Gibbs Racing)
Wood Brothers car for Darlington
Josh Berry will honor Jim Clark. (Wood Brothers Racing)
Haas Factory Team car for Darlington
Cole Custer will honor Jimmy Spencer. (Haas Factory Team)
Rick Ware Racing car for Darlington
Cody Ware will honor Ward Burton. (Rick Ware Racing)
Kaulig Racing car for Darlington
Ty Dillon will honor Patty Moise. (Kaulig Racing)

