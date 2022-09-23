NASCAR at Texas schedule, how to watch, stream, odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2022 NASCAR playoffs have given us more questions than answers after three races.

Each race in the Round of 16 was won by a non-playoff driver, the first time in history that non-championship-eligible drivers have swept a round. Erik Jones (Darlington), Bubba Wallace (Kansas) and Chris Buescher (Bristol) were victorious while many contenders struggled.

There are just 12 drivers left in the postseason, and they’ll head to Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth this weekend for the first of three races in the Round of 12. TMS has hosted a playoff race each year since 2005.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas:

NASCAR Texas entry list

There are 36 drivers on the entry list for Texas. Since up to 40 cars can qualify for a race, all 36 teams will race on Sunday. Ty Gibbs remains in the field, driving the No. 23 for 23XI Racing, with veteran Kurt Busch out due to a concussion for the 10th straight race.

Here's the full list of participants:

36 Cup entries for Texas. 15-Smithley 16-Gragson 23-Gibbs 77-Cassill pic.twitter.com/DFzHrBJOMS — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) September 19, 2022

What is the NASCAR Texas schedule?

There will be a practice and qualifying session before the race. The 36-car field will be split into two groups, and each group will get 15 minutes of practice on Saturday, Sept. 24 beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Qualifying starts right after practice, around 1:20 p.m. ET. Each car will make a single lap, with the five fastest drivers in each group advancing to the final round. In the final round, the 10 drivers make a single lap and the pole is awarded to the fastest driver.

The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas begins at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 25.

What is the NASCAR TV schedule this weekend?

Saturday, Sept. 24

Practice, 12:30 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBC Sports app and online

Qualifying, 1:20 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBC Sports app and online

Sunday, Sept. 25

NASCAR Countdown to Green, 2:30 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBC Sports app and online

Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, 3:30 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBC Sports app and online

NASCAR playoff standings 2022

Several title contenders were eliminated in the Round of 16 last week, including 2014 champion Kevin Harvick and two-time champion Kyle Busch. Richard Childress Racing teammates Tyler Reddick and Austin Dillon were also eliminated. Now, there are just 12 drivers left to compete for the title.

Here’s a look at the playoff standings before the first of three races in the Round of 12, with the bottom four drivers in danger of being eliminated if they can’t gain ground over the next three weeks:

Chase Elliott, +31 points from 9th Joey Logano, +16 points from 9th Ross Chastain, +11 points from 9th Kyle Larson, +10 points from 9th William Byron, +6 points from 9th Denny Hamlin, +4 points from 9th Christopher Bell, +4 points from 9th Ryan Blaney, +4 points from 9th Chase Briscoe, -4 points from 8th Alex Bowman, -6 points from 8th Daniel Suarez, -6 points from 8th Austin Cindric, -7 points from 8th

Which drivers have won at Texas?

Six of the 36 drivers racing Sunday have won at Texas: Busch, Hamlin, Harvick, Logano, Larson and Dillon.

Busch leads all active drivers in Texas wins (4), while Hamlin and Harvick each have three victories. Logano (2014), Dillon (2020) and Larson (2021) each have one Texas triumph.

The All-Star Race has been run at Texas twice, with victories by Larson (2021) and Blaney (2022). Those don’t count on their official win records, though, because they were just exhibition events.

Who is favored to win NASCAR this weekend?

Two drivers have dominated at Texas since it was repaved and reconfigured in 2017: Harvick and Busch. In nine races over that time, Harvick has three wins and Busch has two. But with both veterans eliminated from the playoffs last week, it could be a different driver stepping up on Sunday.

In a limited sample size of just three starts, Reddick (8.7 average finish) and Bell (9.0 average finish) have found success in Fort Worth.

Harvick (10.2 average finish in 37 starts), Jones (10.5 in 10 starts), Busch (10.9 in 31 starts) and Elliott (11.5 in 11 starts) are some of the other usual contenders at Texas. Reddick, Bell and Elliott are the only playoff drivers among that group.

Blaney won the All-Star Race at Texas in May, but he’s still looking for his first official race win of 2022. Larson won here last here in overpowering fashion, leading 256 of 334 laps en route to victory.

Here are some of the odds to win at Texas before practice and qualifying, courtesy of our betting partner, PointsBet:

Denny Hamlin, +625

Kyle Larson, +675

Christopher Bell, +725

Chase Elliott, +900

Ryan Blaney, +1000

Kyle Busch, +1000

Ross Chastain, +1100

Martin Truex Jr., +1200

William Byron, +1300

Tyler Reddick, +1400

Bubba Wallace, +2000

Alex Bowman, +2000

Kevin Harvick, +2200

Joey Logano, +2200

Erik Jones, +7000

Chris Buescher, +8000

Austin Dillon, +10000

