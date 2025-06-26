You've heard of the NBA Cup, soccer's FA Cup and the WNBA's Commissioner’s Cup.

Now, it's time for the NASCAR In-Season Challenge.

The top auto racing series in America is joining other popular sports in adding a tournament in the middle of its season. NASCAR's brightest stars, from Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson to Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney, will battle it out in a knockout-style challenge for $1 million.

Here are all the details for the inaugural NASCAR In-Season Challenge:

What is the NASCAR In-Season Challenge and how does it work?

The In-Season Challenge is new for 2025, and it's been inspired by other leagues. NASCAR will have 32 drivers competing in a single-elimination, bracket-style format.

Over five races, the field will dwindle down from 32 to 16 to eight to four to two before the winner receives the $1 million prize. Every driver has a direct opponent in each round. To advance, all you have to do is beat your opponent. So, while there will be all 32 drivers on the track for each race, all you have to do to move on is win your matchup.

Which drivers are competing in the NASCAR In-Season Challenge?

The 32-driver field was determined three weeks ago, with the top 32 drivers in the overall points standings being locked in.

Seeding for the In-Season Challenge was set based on the last three races, with drivers ranked based on their best finishes.

NASCAR In-Season Challenge bracket, seeds, matchups

With just three races used to determine the seeding, there are some wonky matchups that could lead to major upsets. Here's the seeding and matchups for the first round:

Denny Hamlin (1) vs. Ty Dillon (32)

Chase Briscoe (2) vs. Noah Gragson (31)

Chris Buescher (3) vs. Todd Gilliland (30)

Christopher Bell (4) vs. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (29)

Chase Elliott (5) vs. Austin Dillon (28)

Ty Gibbs (6) vs. Justin Haley (27)

Ryan Blaney (7) vs. Carson Hocevar (26)

Alex Bowman (8) vs. Joey Logano (25)

Bubba Wallace (9) vs. Daniel Suarez (24)

Kyle Larson (10) vs. Tyler Reddick (23)

Michael McDowell (11) vs. AJ Allmendinger (22)

John Hunter Nemechek (12) vs. Josh Berry (21)

Ross Chastain (13) vs. Erik Jones (20)

Zane Smith (14) vs. Austin Cindric (19)

Ryan Preece (15) vs. William Byron (18)

Kyle Busch (16) vs. Brad Keselowski (17)

A look at the 2025 NASCAR In-Season Challenge bracket. (NASCAR)

NASCAR In-Season Challenge schedule and tracks

There are five races in the tournament, which takes place over five weeks. Here's the schedule:

Round Date Track Location Race name Round 1 (32) Saturday, June 28 EchoPark Speedway Hampton, Ga. Quaker State 400 Round 2 (16) Sunday, July 6 Chicago Street Course Chicago, Ill. Grant Park 165 Round 3 (8) Sunday, July 13 Sonoma Raceway Sonoma, Calif. Toyota/Save Mart 350 Round 4 (4) Sunday, July 20 Dover Motor Speedway Dover, Del. Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Championship (2) Sunday, July 27 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Speedway, Ind. Brickyard 400

How to watch NASCAR In-Season Challenge races

Another new broadcast partner is joining the rotation for the In-Season Challenge.

All five races will air on TNT with Adam Alexander (play-by-play), Dale Earnhardt Jr. (analysis) and Steve Letarte (analysis) on the call. There will also be an alternate broadcast on truTV focusing solely on the In-Season Challenge, with Jeff Burton, Larry McReynolds and special guests. Everything can also be streamed live on Max.

How to fill out NASCAR bracket

Just like March Madness, you can fill out your bracket for the NASCAR In-Season Challenge.

The contest is being run through NASCAR's website here, and the prize for a perfect bracket is $1 million. NASCAR says there will be additional prizes for top scorers, too. If you prefer to write it out the old-fashioned way, you can print your bracket here.

