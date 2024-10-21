NASCAR Power Rankings: Christopher Bell, Joey Logano rise after Las Vegas

Joey Logano always finds a way.

It took a five-overtime win in Nashville, a superspeedway win in Atlanta, a disqualification by Alex Bowman in Charlotte and a fuel mileage win in Las Vegas, but the No. 22 is heading back to the Championship 4. Logano held on with just enough gas to win Sunday’s South Point 400 in Sin City, qualifying him for the title race for a record sixth time.

JOEY LOGANO WILL RACE FOR THE NASCAR CHAMPIONSHIP!



HE WINS AT LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY TO ADVANCE TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP 4! pic.twitter.com/KMZ7vJW5QV — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 20, 2024

With Logano moving on, there are just three open spots left and seven drivers still fighting for them over the next two weeks.

Next up, the Round of 8 continues Sunday (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC) at Homestead-Miami Speedway. How does the field stack up after Las Vegas? Here’s our latest NASCAR power rankings:

1. Christopher Bell

Last week: 2

Bell led 155 laps and finished second despite making an extra pit stop compared to Logano. He was charging hard but came up just short, though he’s in the best position based on points. Over the last 13 races, Bell has nine straight top-15s and 12 top-15s overall.

2. Kyle Larson

Last week: 1

The two-time defending Las Vegas winner never showed enough speed on Sunday. Larson went two laps down due to a pit road issue early, but he recovered to finish 11th. While it wasn’t an ideal opening race for this round, Larson is heading to his best track next week in Miami.

DISASTROUS PIT STOP FOR KYLE LARSON!



He goes a lap down AND has to pit again. #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/Cxrg2PHZSS — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 20, 2024

3. William Byron

Last week: 3

Make it four straight top-fives for Byron after his fourth-place finish in Las Vegas. The Hendrick Motorsports star is looking to make a second straight Championship 4 appearance, and the schedule sets up well for him. He won in Miami in 2021 and Martinsville in 2022 and 2024.

4. Joey Logano

Last week: 8

Every other year since 2014, Logano has battled his way into the title race. It’s been a down season for Logano, who is on pace for his fewest top-fives and top-10s since 2012. But none of that matters now, as he’ll head to Phoenix in a few weeks with a chance to win his third Cup title. The even-year magic is alive and well.

NEVER ever doubt Joey Logano in even-numbered years. #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/1TyAihFvbb — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 20, 2024

5. Denny Hamlin

Last week: 4

Expectations were high for Hamlin entering the Round of 8, and he was just average on Sunday. An early pit call didn’t go his way, then it took a fuel gamble to salvage an eighth-place finish. Those types of runs won’t get Hamlin into the Championship 4, especially after Logano stole a spot with his upset win.

6. Chase Elliott

Last week: 5

Elliott started 18th and quickly raced into the top-five in Stage 1, showcasing unexpected speed after a so-so season. But at the start of Stage 2, he was squeezed in the middle of a three-wide battle and wrecked with Tyler Reddick and others. This essentially puts Elliott in a must-win situation to make the title race considering the lack of points he has.

TYLER REDDICK FLIPS!



Reddick and Chase Elliott both crash. Reddick was able to drive his car to pit road but is done for the day. #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/kBjgRp4TC0 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 20, 2024

7. Tyler Reddick

Last week: 7

Speaking of Reddick, he actually got the worst of that wreck – flipping over and tumbling down the frontstretch. While Elliott continued on for a while, Reddick’s race was immediately over due to damage. The regular season champion is in serious danger of missing the title race, though Miami has traditionally been one of his best tracks.

8. Ryan Blaney

Last week: 6

The defending champion is in trouble. Blaney’s weekend started with a crash in practice, then he was collected in the aftermath of Reddick and Elliott’s wreck. He finished eight laps down in 32nd, so it could take a repeat win at Martinsville if he hopes to continue his title defense – because Miami has rarely been kind to him.

9. Alex Bowman

Last week: 9

Bowman’s DQ in Charlotte sent Logano into the Round of 8, but the No. 48 team didn’t seem discouraged in Las Vegas. He finished fifth, giving him four top-10s in seven playoff races. It’s been a strong finish to the season for Bowman, who will need to carry momentum into 2025.

10. Ross Chastain

Last week: First four out

It was a quiet seventh-place finish for Chastain, who has put together a decent stretch since he missed the playoffs. Miami is another opportunity for the Florida native, who finished second at his home track in 2022.

First four out: Bubba Wallace, Austin Cindric, Martin Truex Jr., Daniel Suarez