Sports

MLS

Nashville Thwarts Inter Miami Early in Scoreless Match

In the 70th minute, Nashville's Walker Zimmerman dragged Miami's (1-1-1) Robbie Robinson to the ground from behind on his straight-on run to the goal

Getty Images

Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis posted two big saves in the early minutes and Nashville and Inter Miami played to a scoreless match on Sunday.

Willis had a diving save to his right denying Lewis Morgan in the fourth minute before turning away Jay Chapman in the seventh minute.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

In the 70th minute, Nashville's Walker Zimmerman dragged Miami's (1-1-1) Robbie Robinson to the ground from behind on his straight-on run to the goal.

Sports

MLB 38 mins ago

Scherzer Leads Washington Nationals Over Miami Marlins, Heads to Join Wife for Birth

soccer 3 hours ago

Man United Fans Storm Stadium, Force Game to Be Called Off

Referee Rosendo Mendoza motioned to his back pocket giving the impression a red card was forthcoming but instead gave Zimmerman a yellow which was upheld following video review.

Nashville (0-0-3) played its third straight game at home and has 11 of its first 15 at Nissan Stadium.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MLSInter Miaminashville sc
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Kentucky Derby Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us