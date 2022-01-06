NBA Announcer Sorry for ‘Insensitive' Comments About Kevin Porter Jr.'s Dad, Blames Mistaken Identity

A Washington Wizards basketball announcer who came under fire for a comment he made about Kevin Porter Jr. apologized on Thursday, saying he mistook the Houston Rockets player and his father for someone else.

The announcer, Glenn Consor, made the comment during a Wednesday game against the Wizards after Porter made a 3-point shot right before the buzzer went off.

"You’ve got to give credit. Kevin Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time,” Consor said on-air, according to a video circulating on social media. "Boy, that one stung."

Several people, including Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, took to social media to criticize Consor over the remark because Porter's father, Bryan Kevin Porter Sr, pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl in 1993, according to USA Today. He was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison over the shooting.

