2022 NBA Finals

NBA Finals: Klay Thompson Encourages Boos From Celtics Fans Before Game 4

Klay heard it from the away crowd at TD Garden ahead of Game 4

By Eric He

Klay encourages boos from Celtics fans before Game 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green heard the boos from the Boston Celtics home crowd during Game 3. In Game 4 on Friday, Klay Thompson apparently joined the list of Public Enemies at TD Garden.

Thompson’s comments on Celtics fans yelling an expletive-ladened chant at Green on Wednesday were dripping with sarcasm.

“We’ve played in front of rude people before,” Thompson said after Game 3. “Dropping f-bombs with children in the crowd. Really classy. Good job, Boston.”

Celtics fans took notice of that and roundly booed Thompson when he came out for warmups before Game 4.

But Thompson was hardly fazed as he went through his warmup routine, even encouraging the crowd to get louder by waving his arms in the air. 

Thompson is typically beloved across the NBA, with his easy-going personality and comeback from injuries earning him fans well beyond the Bay Area.

But in the spirit of the NBA Finals, he’s crossed into enemy territory for the Celtics faithful.

We’ll see if the boos inspire Thompson, who had a breakout Game 3 with 25 points, to continue with the hot hand in Game 4.

