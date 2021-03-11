NBA

NBA Fines, Suspends Heat's Meyers Leonard for Anti-Semitic Slur

Leonard will also be required to participate in a cultural diversity program.

By NBC 6 and The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard has been suspended from all team facilities and activities for one week after anti-Semitic comments he made Monday while playing a video game online.

The NBA announced the suspension Thursday, along with a $50,000 fine.

“Meyers Leonard’s comment was inexcusable and hurtful and such an offensive term has no place in the NBA or in our society,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement, adding they spoke with the Anti-Defamation League regarding the comment.

Sports

NCAA 14 mins ago

Duke Pulls Out of ACC Tournament After Positive COVID Test, Ending NCAA Tourney Streak

1 hour ago

More Than 500 Athletes Ask NCAA in Refuse Games in States With Anti-Transgender Laws

Leonard will also be required to participate in a cultural diversity program.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“We have further communicated to Meyers that derogatory comments like this will not be tolerated and that he will be expected to uphold the core values of our league – equality, tolerance, inclusion and respect – at all times moving forward," Silver added

Leonard's use of the slur began circulating widely on social media Tuesday afternoon. Within a few hours, he apologized, the NBA opened an investigation and the Heat announced that he will be away from the team indefinitely.

“He said something that was extremely distasteful and hurtful," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “And we're left with the aftermath of that."

His season was already over because of a shoulder injury; it's not a stretch to say his Heat tenure may be over as well.

“There are consequences to words," Spoelstra said. “And those were extremely hurtful words."

This article tagged under:

NBAMiami HeatMeyers Leonard
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us