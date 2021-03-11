NBA Fines, Suspends Heat's Meyers Leonard for Anti-Semitic Slur

Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard has been suspended from all team facilities and activities for one week after anti-Semitic comments he made Monday while playing a video game online.

The NBA announced the suspension Thursday, along with a $50,000 fine.

“Meyers Leonard’s comment was inexcusable and hurtful and such an offensive term has no place in the NBA or in our society,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement, adding they spoke with the Anti-Defamation League regarding the comment.

Leonard will also be required to participate in a cultural diversity program.

“We have further communicated to Meyers that derogatory comments like this will not be tolerated and that he will be expected to uphold the core values of our league – equality, tolerance, inclusion and respect – at all times moving forward," Silver added

Leonard's use of the slur began circulating widely on social media Tuesday afternoon. Within a few hours, he apologized, the NBA opened an investigation and the Heat announced that he will be away from the team indefinitely.

“He said something that was extremely distasteful and hurtful," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “And we're left with the aftermath of that."

His season was already over because of a shoulder injury; it's not a stretch to say his Heat tenure may be over as well.

“There are consequences to words," Spoelstra said. “And those were extremely hurtful words."