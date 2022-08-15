Sports

Kevin Durant

NBA Rumors: Latest Update on Kevin Durant Trade Talks Between Nets, Rival Teams

What's the latest update in the Kevin Durant trade talks? ESPN's Brian Windhorst reveals the newest information.

By Nick Goss

NBC Universal, Inc.

Report: No 'change in strategy' by Nets in Kevin Durant trade talks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Brooklyn Nets have shown no indication that they will cave to Kevin Durant's demands, which could result in the franchise going into the season with the superstar forward on its roster.

Durant requested a trade in late June, but no deal has materialized over that span despite various reports indicating the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat, among other teams, having interest in Durant.

NBA rumors: Nets opening offer in Kevin Durant trade talks with Celtics revealed
Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

What's the latest on the situation in Brooklyn? ESPN's Brian Windhorst gave an update Monday morning on "Get Up!". 

"Well 10 days ago, Kevin Durant and Joe Tsai met in London. Durant really tried to apply the pressure by asking for Steve Nash and Sean Marks to get fired. And guess what has happened? Nothing," Windhorst explained. "Nothing has happened. The dynamic around Kevin Durant hasn't changed at all. There hasn't been an urgency in trade talks. There hasn't been a change in strategy by the Brooklyn Nets.

"I think what we have here is really a study of leverage. First off, the Nets do not have leverage in trade talks with other teams. They are not giving them the offers that they want. They see no reason to increase them. And so they're not making any progress there. And Kevin Durant clearly does not have leverage with the Brooklyn Nets. He is asking for things: 'Get me traded. Fire the coach. Fire the GM.' He is being told no. So when you have denied leverage, you have a stalemate. So here we are in mid-August, we might be here at the end of August, and we might be here in mid-September."

Sports

NFL training camp Jul 25

2022 NFL Training Camp: Here's Every Player on the PUP List Tracker

wnba 1 hour ago

2022 WNBA Playoffs Bracket: Matchups, Format, More

Durant doesn't have much leverage, and one reason for that is his contract. He's about to start a four-year extension that doesn't include any player options. He won't be eligible for free agency again until the summer of 2026. The Nets have plenty of time to make a trade. They can wait for better offers to come in. 

The real interesting part of this situation is seeing whether Durant holds out. Will he show up to training camp? Could he actually sit out regular season games? The Nets could be a top team in the Eastern Conference this season if Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons are healthy.

But judging by the latest reports, Durant seems pretty adamant about leaving the Nets as soon as possible. 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Kevin DurantNBA
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us