When Kevin Durant Reportedly Is Aiming to Make Suns Debut

Kevin Durant's much-anticipated Phoenix Suns debut is nearing.

Durant and the Suns are aiming for the two-time Finals MVP to make his team debut and return to the court on the road against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, March 1, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Wednesday.

That game is the second leg of a four-game road trip for Phoenix, with matchups against the Chicago Bulls (Friday, March 3) and Dallas Mavericks (Sunday, March 5) to follow. The Suns return home to face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, March 8.

Durant has been sidelined with an MCL sprain in his right knee since Jan. 8. He was dealt from the Brooklyn Nets to Phoenix in a stunning blockbuster deal made less than 24 hours before the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

Prior to going down with an injury, Durant was enjoying an MVP-caliber season. The 34-year-old has averaged 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 39 games while shooting a staggering 55.9% from the field.

The Suns have two games before Durant's reported possible debut in Charlotte. Phoenix, which currently sits fifth in the West at 32-28, returns from the All-Star break to face the Thunder at home on Friday before a heavyweight battle with the Bucks in Milwaukee on Sunday.