NBA Twitter Erupts as Jimmy Butler's 56 Points Power Heat to Thrilling Comeback Win Over Bucks

NBA Twitter erupts as Jimmy Butler's 56 powers Heat past Bucks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jimmy. Butler.

The Heat forward put together one of the greatest individual performances in NBA playoff history on Monday night to put No. 8-seeded Miami on the brink of an unbelievable first-round upset.

A franchise playoff record 56 points from Butler led a 119-114 comeback win over the No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks in Miami, pushing the Heat's series lead to 3-1 over the 2021 NBA champions.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Butler checked into the game at the 8:11 mark of the fourth quarter with the Heat trailing 98-87. He then powered a 29-11 run with 18 points as Miami stunningly seized control of the game with a seven-point lead inside the final minute.

MIAMI TAKES THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/HhFxnQX7oN — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 25, 2023

JIMMY BUTLER 😤 pic.twitter.com/Pz5cwhWHVy — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 25, 2023

Butler almost single-handedly outscored the Bucks in the fourth quarter (25-21). His 56 points, on 19-for-28 shooting, are tied for the fourth-most in NBA playoff history behind Michael Jordan's 63, Elgin Baylor's 61 and Donovan Mitchell's 57. And he did it against the No. 1 overall seed.

The mesmerizing performance had NBA Twitter in awe:

Say or feel what you want about Jimmy… ANIMAL!!! Double Nickel! And counting — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) April 25, 2023

PLAYOFF MF HIMMY BUTLER — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) April 25, 2023

Jimmy spazzing! — Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) April 25, 2023

Nikola Jovic with the same reaction to Jimmy Butler as the rest of us. pic.twitter.com/PkRnHjFa0x — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) April 25, 2023

Jimmy Butler once the playoffs start pic.twitter.com/g20FC0lYyc — RingerNBA (@ringernba) April 25, 2023

W-O-W. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) April 25, 2023

This is insane — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) April 25, 2023

JIMMY BUTLER YOU GOTTA BE KIDDING ME — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) April 25, 2023

JIMMY BUTLER IS THE BEST BASKETBALL PLAYER WHO EVER LIVED. — jeremy taché (@jeremytache) April 25, 2023

Jimmy Butler could give heart transplants to every kid in Florida and still have some left over — myles brown (@mdotbrown) April 25, 2023

Playoff. Jimmy. Freakin. Butler. — Kurt Helin (@basketballtalk) April 25, 2023

Watching Playoff Jimmy pic.twitter.com/xn5Rk1yTNH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 25, 2023

They don't call him Jimmy Buckets for nothing.