Bucks rout Thunder 97-81 to win NBA Cup championship

The Milwaukee Bucks can raise a new banner.

Milwaukee on Tuesday easily handled the Oklahoma City Thunder 97-81 to win the 2024 NBA Cup, its first win in the second edition of the tournament founded last season.

Oklahoma City had been the better team for most of the first half, looking to establish a big lead but being rejected by multiple Milwaukee answers.

But the second half was a completely different story, as Oklahoma City mustered just 14 points in the third quarter to 26 for Milwaukee. Milwaukee again outscored Oklahoma City 20-17 in the fourth to seal the win.

The moment the Bucks became the 2024 NBA Cup champions 🏆👏 pic.twitter.com/7h3n0q9JXA — ESPN (@espn) December 18, 2024

Giannis Antetokounmpo continued his dominance with a triple-double effort, posting 26 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists to go with three blocks and two steals. He shot 10 of 19 overall and 6-for-11 from the foul line.

Antetokounmpo was supported by Damian Lillard's 23 points, as the star guard shot 5 of 10 from deep. Brook Lopez was the only other starter in double figures with 13 points, while Gary Trent Jr. provided the bench spark with 13 of his own on 3 of 6 3-point shooting.

Milwaukee ended the tournament undefeated, with assistant coach Darvin Ham also avoiding a loss after going unscathed last year as the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers did not advance past the group stage this time, failing to defend their title.

Oklahoma City suffered a disappointing shooting night, going 33.7% overall and just 15.6% from long range. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the scoring department with 21 points but took 24 shots.

Jalen Williams put up 18 points as the next highest scorer, but took 20 shots. Isaiah Hartenstein stayed solid with 16 points and 12 rebounds on 6 of 11 shooting.

With the win, Milwaukee players are slated to earn just over $500,000 each for the triumph. The number dips to about $200,000 for Oklahoma City players.

