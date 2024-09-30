Basketball world mourns death of Dikembe Mutombo with tributes on social media

The basketball world lost an icon on Monday when Dikembe Mutombo died at 58 years old.
Not only was Mutombo a star on the court, he was a memorable figure for both his humanitarian work and his unique personality. Mutombo moved to the United States when he was 21 years old after growing up in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Despite not playing basketball until he was 16, Mutombo made his mark over 18 seasons in the NBA with eight All-Star selections and four Defensive Player of the Year awards. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.
Mutombo's son Ryan posted a tribute to his father on social media Monday, but he wasn't alone. The entire community came together to honor one of the NBA's best defenders of all-time.
The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.
Here are some reactions from former players, media and fans: