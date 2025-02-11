Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki attends Luka Dončić's Lakers debut

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki was in attendance at Luka Dončić’s debut with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The game marks a significant transition in Mavericks history, as Dončić, once considered Nowitzki’s successor in Dallas, begins a new chapter in Los Angeles.
Nowitzki, who spent his entire 21-season career with the Mavericks and led them to their first NBA championship in 2011, was a mentor to Dončić during his early years in Dallas.
Dončić became the face of the franchise following Nowitzki’s retirement in 2019, earning multiple All-Star selections and leading the Mavericks on deep playoff runs.
His trade to the Lakers was a major move in the NBA, and his first game in Los Angeles drew attention — including from his former mentor.
I will always be a Mav for life, but had to come support my guy 77 @luka7doncic in the first game of his new chapter!— Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) February 11, 2025
Nowitzki’s presence at the game reflects the Mavericks’ history and the evolving landscape of the league.
While Dončić’s move marks a new era, his connection with Nowitzki remains a notable part of Dallas basketball history.