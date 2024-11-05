Draymond Green

Draymond Green, Jordan Poole trade taunts in Warriors-Wizards game

By Ali Thanawalla

NBC Universal, Inc.

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole couldn't resist the chance to take shots at each other Monday night.

At the end of the first half of the Warriors' game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena, Poole drained a 3-pointer and pointed at Green.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Moments later, after Steph Curry hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the first half, Green returned the favor by pointing at Poole, who had contested the shot.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Green and Poole have a well-documented history, with the Warriors forward infamously punching his then-teammate during a training camp practice before the 2022-23 NBA season.

Poole, Green and the Warriors played out that season before Golden State traded the former first-round draft pick to the Wizards during the 2023 offseason for veteran guard Chris Paul.

Green has expressed regret over how he handled the situation with Poole, but on Monday, in the heat of battle, the two were unable to forget about their history.

NBA

NBA 11 hours ago

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich out indefinitely with health issue: Report

NBA 13 hours ago

Pistons take subway to Nets game amid New York City Marathon traffic

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Draymond GreenSteph Curry
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us