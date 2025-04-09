What could possibly happen next?

The 2024-2025 NBA season has had its fair share of shocking moments on and off the court. There have been stunning superstar trades, disappointing All-Star laden teams, oddly timed coach firings, and much more.

The latest bombshell came Tuesday when the Denver Nuggets fired head coach Michael Malone with three games remaining in the regular season. The Nuggets, who in 2023 under Malone won their first championship in franchise history, currently hold the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 47-32 record.

Malone's success, and the timing of his dismissal with the playoffs set to begin, was a shocker. But it wasn't the most shocking moment of the season.

Here's a look back at some other stunners.

The Luka Doncic trade

Everyone assumed Shams Charania was hacked. ESPN's NBA Insider made a social media post saying the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick. The deal was executed without any rumors of either Doncic and Davis even being available on the market, creating what was arguably the most shocking trade in NBA history.

Grizzlies fire Taylor Jenkins

Before Michael Malone was fired, the most stunning termination of the season had been when Taylor Jenkins was let go by the Memphis Grizzlies on March 29 with nine games left in the regular season. The Grizzlies at the time held the No. 5 seed in the West at 44-29 under Jenkins, the franchise's all-time leader in coaching victories.

Suns disappoint

Playoff teams are firing coaches, while Mike Budenholzer is still roaming the sidelines in the desert. Budenholzer's Phoenix Suns -- with its All-Star trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal -- are unlikely to make the play-in tournament. The team entered Tuesday at 35-43 under Budenholzer, a two-time Coach of the Year who is in the first year of a five-year deal with the Suns.

Cavs surprise

The NBA season was more than a month old before the Cleveland Cavaliers lost their first game. The Cavs won their first 15 games, matching the second-best start in league history behind the 2015-2016 Golden State Warriors who started 24-0. The Cavs' first loss came on Nov. 19 against the Boston Celtics.

Celtics sell for $6 billion

Buying the defending champions isn't cheap. The Celtics, just months after winning their 18th title, were sold to a group led by William Chisholm, a private equity executive, for $6.1 billion in March. It was the largest total paid for a sports team in the United States.

All-Star Game debacle

The NBA All-Star Game needs fixing, but this was not the solution. The new format included a four-team, single-elimination tournament with a target score of 40 points for each round. It did not go over well with many players and fans. The league quickly announced it will not be keeping the tournament format.

Tracy Morgan gets sick at Knicks game

A courtside cleanup was needed after comedian and New York Knicks superfan Tracy Morgan got ill during the third quarter of the team's game against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden. The game was delayed for more than 10 minutes. Morgan made a social media post the following day saying it was due to food poisoning.

The Jimmy Butler saga

It was a messy ending to the Jimmy Butler era in Miami. Seeking a contract extension, Butler was suspended by the Heat three times during the season, twice for conduct detrimental to the team and one for missing a team flight. The six-time All-Star, who led the Heat to the Finals twice, was traded to the Warriors in February for Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson and a protected 2025 first-round pick.

Games postponed due to California wildfires

The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers each postponed games in January following the devastation caused by the Southern California wildfires. The Lakers, whose head coach J.J. Redick lost his house in the fires, rescheduled home games against the Charlotte Hornets and San Antonio Spurs. The Clippers' home game against the Hornets was also postponed.

Atlanta Hawks game postponed due to winter storm

A winter storm postponement might be expected in certain parts of the country, but Atlanta? The Hawks' game against the Houston Rockets that was scheduled for Jan. 11 was postponed after snow and ice in the area led to dangerous conditions and power outages.

LeBron James vs. Stephen A. Smith

LeBron James confronted ESPN's Stephen A. Smith courtside during the fourth quarter of the Lakers' win over the New York Knicks in March. Smith had been critical of James' son and teammate Bronny James earlier this season, saying in late January that he belonged in the developmental G-League and not the NBA. James, appearing on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show” after the confrontation, criticized Smith for making personal attacks as opposed to discussing on-court play when talking about the NBA.

The rise of the Pistons

The most shocking team of the season? The Detroit Pistons. After finishing the 2023-2024 season with the league's worst record at 14-68, the Pistons became the first NBA team to triple their win total from their previous 82-game season when they captured their 42nd victory.

Half-court game winner

In what was one of the most shocking finishes to an NBA game, the Chicago Bulls won on a...

Just watch...