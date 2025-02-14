How to watch NBA All-Star Weekend: Tournament, slam dunk contest and more

NBA All-Star Weekend is here.
The festivities will include the usual events, such as the slam dunk contest, 3-point competition and Rising Stars, among others.
There will feature a revamped version of the All-Star game on Sunday. Instead of two captains drafting a team or East vs. West, Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley drafted three different teams.
Those teams, along with the Rising Stars winner, will compete in a four-team mini tournament to see which group triumphs.
Here's everything to know to watch the events:
When is NBA All-Star Weekend?
The festivities will begin Friday, Feb. 14, and run through Sunday, Feb. 16.
Where is NBA All-Star Weekend?
Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors, is the host venue.
Where to watch, stream NBA All-Star Weekend events
Here's a day-by-day breakdown of where to watch the key events:
Friday, Feb. 14
- All-Star Celebrity Game: 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Rising Stars Games 1-3: 9:15 p.m. ET-10:35 p.m. ET (TNT)
Saturday, Feb. 15
- HBCU Classic: 5 p.m. ET (NBATV)
- Skills challenge: 8 p.m. ET (TNT)
- Dunk contest: After skills challenge (TNT)
- 3-point contest: After dunk contest (TNT)
Sunday, Feb. 16
- All-Star tournament games 1-3: 8:20 p.m. ET-10 p.m. ET (TNT)
NBA skills challenge participants 2025
These four teams will square off to start Saturday:
- Team Cavs: Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley
- Team Rooks: Zaccharie Risacher (Atlanta Hawks), Alex Sarr (Washington Wizards)
- Team Spurs: Victor Wembanyama, Chris Paul
- Team Warriors: Draymond Green, Moses Moody
NBA dunk contest participants 2025
These four athletes will look to put on a show, with Mac McClung returning as the two-time defending champ:
- Mac McClung, Orlando Magic G League
- Matas Buzelis, Chicago Bulls
- Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs
- Andre Jackson Jr., Milwaukee Bucks
NBA 3-point contest participants 2025
These eight shooters will look to light up the court, including two-time defending champ Damian Lillard:
- Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks
- Tyler Herro, Miami Heat
- Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
- Buddy Hield, Golden State Warriors
- Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
- Norman Powell, Los Angeles Clippers
- Cam Johnson, Brooklyn Nets
- Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers
Who are the 2025 NBA All Stars?
Here's how Team Shaq, Kenny and Chuck drafted their squads for the revamped tournament:
Team Shaq
- LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
- Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
- Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks (replacing Anthony Davis)
- Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
- Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns
- Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks
- James Harden, Los Angeles Clippers
- Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
Team Chuck
- Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
- Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks (replacing Giannis Antetokounmpo)
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
- Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers
- Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets
- Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks
- Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
Team Kenny
- Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
- Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies
- Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
- Tyler Herro, Miami Heat