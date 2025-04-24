NBA

Warriors' Jimmy Butler suffers pelvis contusion after hard fall in Game 2 vs. Rockets

The Warriors star was undercut by Rockets guard Amen Thompson while attempting to grab a rebound.

By Ali Thanawalla

NBC Universal, Inc.

Forward Jimmy Butler was ruled out of the Warriors' game against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night due to a pelvis contusion after a scary fall to the Toyota Center floor.

Butler will undergo an MRI on Thursday, the Warriors announced.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Butler was undercut by Rockets guard Amen Thompson while attempting to rebound a missed shot.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Butler remained down for a minute before getting back to his feet, walking to the other end of the court to shoot the two free throws.

After Butler split the free throws, he stayed in the game for a few possessions before leaving and limping to the locker room.

NBA

NBA

Knicks' Jalen Brunson claims 2024-25 Clutch Player of the Year award

Boston Celtics

Celtics' Payton Pritchard named 2025 NBA Sixth Man of the Year

The Warriors ruled Butler out midway through the second quarter.

With Butler in the locker room and guard Brandin Podziemski battling through an illness, coach Steve Kerr put Jonathan Kuminga into the game.

Kuminga hadn't played in the Warriors' last three games, but in an emergency, Kerr turned to the fourth-year NBA forward.

Butler scored three points and grabbed two rebounds in eight minutes before exiting.

This article tagged under:

NBAJimmy Butler
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us