It appears Luka Doncic is still not over leaving Dallas.
Doncic was back playing basketball in Dallas on Wednesday -- but not wearing blue and white.
The Los Angeles Lakers star returned to the city that drafted him for the first time since the blockbuster trade in early February, with the Mavericks playing a tribute video before tipoff to honor his contributions.
Doncic got emotional as the video continued.
ALL THE FEELS FOR LUKA'S RETURN TO DALLAS ❤️— ESPN (@espn) April 9, 2025
The Mavs honored Luka with a tribute video before he took the court with the Lakers 👏 pic.twitter.com/462QhwjDRC
Luka wiping tears after watching Mavs tribute video 🥺 pic.twitter.com/9tYtzdW3A0— ESPN (@espn) April 9, 2025
To briefly recap, the Mavericks, led by general manager Nico Harrison, traded Doncic, a five-time All-Star, to the Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a future first-round pick.
The Mavericks, who made the 2024 NBA Finals but lost, have regressed since the move as Davis suffered a multi-week injury shortly after, followed by Kyrie Irving's torn ACL, among other notable injuries.
MORE NBA COVERAGE
Meanwhile, Doncic has been vital to Los Angeles' resurgence toward the top of the Western Conference. Now partnered with LeBron James, Doncic leads the Lakers in points, rebounds, assists, steals, 3-pointers and plus-minus since the move.
Doncic did play the Mavericks once prior to Wednesday, but it came in Los Angeles on Feb. 25. Doncic had a 19-point, 15-rebound, 12-assist triple-double in the Lakers' 107-99 win.
Along with the tribute video, the Mavericks also laid out shirts for fans in attendance. A white shirt with black lettering, it read "Thank you for everything" in Slovenian.