Was Nico Harrison...right?

The Dallas Mavericks general manager may have been watching from home, but his thought process about trading Luka Doncic came to the spotlight.

Doncic, in particular, struggled to impose himself defensively despite posting strong offensive numbers. The Los Angeles Lakers also saw their lack of depth play a factor, as the five starters accumulated heavy minutes to compensate for a feeble bench.

Los Angeles worked its way up the Western Conference ladder to the No. 3 seed following the Doncic trade, but playoffs expose team's weaknesses. The No. 6-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves delivered when it mattered, with Julius Randle also enjoying a solid series given his past woes.

The first postseason of the LeBron James-Doncic era ends in early failure, with Rob Pelinka having more work to do as James turns 41 next season.

Here's how social media reacted to the Lakers' elimination, which included the Mavericks' GM:

Nico Harrison was right he just didn't piece together the proper trade package — Josh 🐅 (@flausavedme) May 1, 2025

Nico Harrison watching Luka and the Lakers lose in the first round pic.twitter.com/wcdFGKl857 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 1, 2025

nico harrison making the worst trade in nba history but being right about luka’s defense pic.twitter.com/ZaAY7tpzLn — alex (@steven_lebron) May 1, 2025

Nico Harrison ain’t going to sleep tonight until somebody crunches the numbers and posts the total points Luka scored vs total points he gave up as the the primary defender this series — ✨🦫America Is Musty🦫✨ (@DragonflyJonez) May 1, 2025

Anthony Edwards last three series wins:



— Knocked out Luka and LeBron

— Knocked out Jokic and Murray

— Knocked out KD and Book



23 years old. pic.twitter.com/zzs2EPzqxZ — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 1, 2025

Luka is my favorite player, but idk how you don’t do some deep soul searching after this offseason. He’s going to need to lock competely in and hopefully this is the offseason that ultimately changes his career for the better — nyla (@nylaabell) May 1, 2025

The two worst trades in NBA history knocked the Lakers out of the playoffs pic.twitter.com/PRb2doMFXd — Wilder Adams (@whatsontapnba) May 1, 2025

🙂 — Mark Williams (@MarkWi1liams) May 1, 2025

Mark Williams posted this after the Wolves eliminated the Lakers in 5 games 😅 pic.twitter.com/9zv2vduHJh — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 1, 2025

Before tonight, NBA teams were 0-9 in HISTORY when attempting 40+ threes and making under 15% of them, losing by an average of over 20 PPG.



They're now 1-9.



This was a historically anomalously awful shooting performance & Minnesota still won.



The Lakers should be humiliated. — Carson Breber (@Carsobi) May 1, 2025

i can’t wait for LeBron’s annual: “i’m gonna take some time, talk to my family and decide what’s next” statement — Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) May 1, 2025

Luka Dončić was introduced as the newest star of the Los Angeles Lakers, saying the trade from the Dallas Mavericks was a shock, but he has "everything to prove" as a member of the Lakers.