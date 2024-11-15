NBA reportedly discussing this All-Star Game format change for 2025

It looks like the NBA All-Star Game could be undergoing yet another format change.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported, citing sources, on Friday that the league is in "serious talks" around a new tournament-style format for the 2025 All-Star Game at Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors, in San Francisco.

The reported format would feature four teams: three eight-player squads consisting of All-Stars and then the winning team from the Rising Stars game that's played on the Friday of All-Star Weekend. All-Star Sunday night would feature two initial games, with the winning squads then advancing to a final.

According to Charania, the league has received input from several star players, including Warriors guard Steph Curry, amid discussions for "a fresh and creative path forward" for the event.

"This quick-burst, four-team tourney among the game's greatest players gained momentum among all parties, according to sources," Charania added.

Last season, the NBA brought back the traditional East versus West format, ditching the televised draft where team captains would select from the entire pool of All-Stars. The format change didn't ultimately lead to a much-improved product, though, as the East defeated the West 211-186 in the highest-scoring All-Star Game of all time.

"I think there’s no doubt that the players were disappointed as well in last year’s All-Star Game," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said earlier this month. "We all want to do a better job providing competition and entertainment for our fans.”

In other All-Star Weekend news, Curry and New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu are in "strong conversations" to have another shootout-style showdown, according to Charania. The two sharpshooters squared off in 3-point contest last season, with Curry topping Ionescu in a thriller.

This year's iteration could include more than just Curry and Ionescu, Charania reported, with Dallas Mavericks guard -- and former Splash Brother -- Klay Thompson along with Indiana Fever sensation Caitlin Clark among the possible NBA and WNBA players who could be added to the event.

All-Star Weekend is scheduled for Feb. 14-16.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

