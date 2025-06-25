What time is the 2025 NBA Draft? First-round order, top prospects and more

The Dallas Mavericks are on the clock.

A new group of young prospects is set to enter the league when the 2025 NBA Draft gets underway. Dallas won the lottery in May with just 1.8% odds, landing first dibs at star Duke prospect Cooper Flagg.

Flagg has been the consensus top prospect of this class for several years, and Dallas getting the first pick right after trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers generated plenty of mixed reactions.

But unlike last year's class, the pool of talent beyond Flagg is much more tantalizing. Flagg also isn't the only possible top-five Duke pick, while Rutgers may see two top-five picks of its own.

Here's everything to know as the first round of the draft gets underway:

What time does the NBA Draft start?

The draft will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 25. It is the second straight year of the event being held over two days. The second round is set for Thursday, June 26, also at 8 p.m. ET.

Where is the NBA Draft?

The Barclays Center, home of the Brooklyn Nets, is once again the venue for both days.

Where to watch and stream the NBA Draft online, on TV

The first round on Wednesday will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN. ESPN will air the second round on Thursday.

Both rounds will be available to stream on ESPN.com and the ESPN mobile app.

What is the NBA Draft order?

Here is the order of the draft entering the first round, via NBA.com:

First round:

1. Dallas Mavericks

2. San Antonio Spurs

3. Philadelphia 76ers

4. Charlotte Hornets

5. Utah Jazz

6. Washington Wizards

7. New Orleans Pelicans

8. Brooklyn Nets

9. Toronto Raptors

10. Phoenix Suns

11. Portland Trail Blazers

12. Chicago Bulls

13. Atlanta Hawks

14. San Antonio Spurs

15. Oklahoma City

16. Memphis Grizzlies

17. Minnesota Timberwolves

18. Washington Wizards

19. Brooklyn Nets

20. Miami Heat

21. Utah Jazz

22. Brooklyn Nets

23. New Orleans Pelicans

24. Oklahoma City Thunder

25. Orlando Magic

26. Brooklyn Nets

27. Brooklyn Nets

28. Boston Celtics

29. Phoenix Suns

30. LA Clippers

The second-round order can be viewed here.

There are usually 60 picks, but the New York Knicks had a second-round pick taken away after an investigation found the team violated the league's tampering rules when signing Jalen Brunson in 2022.

Who are the top prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft?

The top prospect is Cooper Flagg of Duke given his frame, skills and potential. He's a rare blend of ready-now, well-rounded and possible future No. 1 option on a contender.

Beyond Flagg, Rutgers has both Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey in the mix. Harper has the potential to be an elite combo guard given his 6-foot-10 wingspan, though his 33% 3-point shooting will need to improve at the next level. Bailey has the chops to be a star shotmaking forward, but he'll need to improve defensively while there has been some red flags in regards to canceling pre-draft workouts with teams.

Fellow Duke prospect Kon Knueppel is a plug-and-play 3-point shooter. His versatility will allow him to play in multiple positions, with a sweet shot from deep. There are athleticism concerns defensively, so it'll be interesting to see how he handles that end.

Other possible top-five picks include Baylor G V.J. Edgecombe, Texas G/F Tre Jackson and Illinois G Kasparas Jakucionis.

Outside of the top five, potential steals include Duke C Khaman Maluach, Michigan State G Jase Richardson, Duke G/F Tyrese Proctor, Colorado State G/F Nique Clifford, Michigan C Danny Wolf and St. John's F RJ Luis Jr., among others.

