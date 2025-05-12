Mavericks win NBA Draft Lottery and Cooper Flagg sweepstakes with 1.8% odds

The Dallas Mavericks have hit the post-Luka Doncic jackpot.

They'll have their chance to draft Doncic's potential successor -- Duke star Cooper Flagg -- as the new face of the franchise after winning the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery on Monday despite entering with just a 1.8% chance of doing so.

Flagg -- a 6-foot-9 forward who averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists in his lone season with the Blue Devils -- is the consensus No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft.

The moment the Mavs got the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. pic.twitter.com/NNTJjCymVB — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 12, 2025

The 18-year-old from Maine is expected to be join a Dallas team that had a tumultuous season. Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison orchestrated one of the most stunning trades in NBA history by dealing Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis and other pieces. Davis then suffered an injury in his first game with Dallas, causing him to miss the majority of the regular season. The team then lost Kyrie Irving for the season after he suffered a torn ACL.

The Mavs finished 39-43 and were eliminated in the play-in tournament.

The ping-pong balls then bounced the Mavericks way in stunning fashion as they won the lottery for the first time in franchise history.

Winner winner, chicken dinner.



Lock in for 2025-26 Season tickets when you join Club Maverick ➡️ https://t.co/5lxlESXyFo#MFFL pic.twitter.com/dSvjmwTrXm — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) May 13, 2025

The Mavs winning the lottery drew a wide range of reactions on social media, including LeBron James posting a laughing emoji. Others complained of NBA conspiracy theories, with some joking about Harrison and the Mavs trading the pick to the Lakers for Bronny James.

The Jazz, Wizards and Hornets entered with the best odds of winning the lottery, each with a 14% chance. That was followed by the New Orleans Pelicans (12.5%), Philadelphia 76ers (10.5%) and Brooklyn Nets (9%).

The San Antonio Spurs -- already with back-to-back rookies of the year in Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle -- landed the second pick in the draft and are likely to add Rutgers guard Dylan Harper.

The Sixers, whose pick was top-six protected as part of a previous trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder, got the No. 3 pick in the draft. The Hornets dropped to fourth, the Jazz to fifth and the Wizards to sixth.

Those teams will likely select from a group of top-five projected prospects that includes Ace Bailey of Rutgers, V.J. Edgecombe of Baylor and Tre Johnson of Texas.

The NBA draft will be held on June 25 in New York.

What is the NBA draft order?

Here is the full draft order for the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft:

1. Dallas

2. San Antonio

3. Philadelphia

4. Charlotte

5. Utah

6. Washington

7. New Orleans

8. Brooklyn

9. Toronto

10. Houston

11. Portland

12. Chicago

13. Atlanta (via Sacramento)

14. San Antonio (via Atlanta)

15. Oklahoma City (via Miami)

16. Orlando

17. Minnesota (via Detroit)

18. Washington (via Memphis)

19. Brooklyn (via Milwaukee)

20. Miami (via Golden State)

21. Utah (via Minnesota)

22. Atlanta (via Los Angeles Lakers)

23. Indiana

24. Oklahoma City (via Los Angeles Clippers)

25. Orlando (via Denver)

26. Brooklyn (via New York)

27. Brooklyn (via Houston)

28. Boston

29. Phoenix (via Cleveland)

30. Los Angeles Clippers (via Oklahoma City)

How does the NBA draft lottery work?

Teams in the lottery need more than just a lucky bounce to get the top pick. They need four lucky bounces.

A series of 1,000 four-numeral lottery combinations are divided among the 14 teams that failed to qualify for the postseason, including those who were eliminated during the play-in tournament.

Each team is assigned a collection of four-number combinations, with the teams owing the three worst regular-season records in the league receiving the most with 140 each. The number of combinations assigned to the remaining lottery teams decreases gradually based on record.

Those combinations are used to determine the first four picks in the draft during the lottery. The remaining lottery picks (5 through 14) are then assigned in inverse order based on regular-season records, meaning the team with the worst record in the league can pick no later than fifth.