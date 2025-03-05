‘Heart and soul of Mavericks': Nico Harrison on Kyrie Irving after ACL tear

Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison called Kyrie Irving the “heart and soul” of the team after the star guard suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, ending his season.

"There aren't words to fully describe who Kyrie Irving is to this team or what he means to us as an organization," Harrison said in a statement.

Irving sustained the injury in the first quarter of the Mavericks' game against the Sacramento Kings on March 3. He landed awkwardly on a drive to the basket but stayed in to make two free throws before heading to the locker room. An MRI later confirmed the torn ACL.

"Kyrie is the heart and soul of this team, and he has embraced the city of Dallas as his home and our fans as an extension of his own family," Harrison said. "I've been fortunate to have witnessed his journey, his continued evolution and growth over the years, and am incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to see him approach the game of basketball with the same energy and fierce passion for the game that he did as a young man on the verge of his career."

Harrison, who has a long-standing relationship with Irving from his time at Nike, praised the guard’s work ethic and compared his mindset to that of the late Kobe Bryant.

"His work ethic and absolute dedication to his craft, it's cut from the cloth of greats," Harrison said. "I know it, I lived it, and I see the same ferocity and passion in him that I saw in Kobe."

The Mavericks, already dealing with injuries to Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II, now face a tough challenge without their star guard. But Harrison expressed confidence that Irving will return to the court stronger than ever.

"All my thoughts and that of our staff are with Kyrie and his family, and we are confident that he will come back from this stronger than ever just like he always has," Harrison said.

Irving also addressed his injury on Instagram live, reassuring fans that he is staying positive.

"The recovery process has already started. Just wanted to let you guys know I'm OK, and I will be OK going forward," he said.

The Mavericks are currently in the thick of the Western Conference playoffs, and Irving’s absence will be a major hurdle. But as the organization rallies around him, the hope is that he will once again prove his resilience.