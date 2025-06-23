NBA Playoffs

Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton suffers Achilles injury in NBA Finals Game 7

Haliburton had been playing on a calf strain he suffered in the series.

By Sanjesh Singh

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton appeared to suffer a serious Achilles injury in the first quarter of NBA Finals Game 7.

Indiana ruled it a "right lower leg injury" and said Haliburton would not return to the game. His father, who was also seen emotional after it transpired, told ABC it was an Achilles injury.

Attempting to drive to the rim on a hesi with just about 5 minutes to go in the period, Haliburton fell to the floor and turned the ball over.

As the Thunder took the ball the other way, Haliburton could be seen pounding the floor as the camera panned to the opposite half of the court.

As Indiana called timeout after Oklahoma City's bucket, Haliburton was visibly in tears and frustrated, needing to be helped off the court with no weight put on his right leg.

The 25-year-old started the game on a hot note, scoring nine points in five minutes on 3 of 4 3-point shooting.

Haliburton entered the game playing on a calf strain he suffered earlier in the series. However, he didn't sit out any game and kept playing through it.

It marks a devastating end to one of the most memorable playoff runs of all time, from both an individual and team perspective. The Pacers were the No. 4 seed entering the playoffs and took down Giannis Antetokounmpo and the No. 5 Milwaukee Bucks, Donovan Mitchell and the No. 1 Cleveland Cavaliers and Jalen Brunson and the No. 3 New York Knicks.

Haliburton made crucial game-winners in every single series, including in the NBA Finals when he stunned the Oklahoma City crowd with a pull-up jumper in Game 1.

Reactions from the NBA world came in almost immediately, ranging from Brunson, Josh Hart and De'Aaron Fox to Mitchell, Vince Carter and Grant Williams, among several more.

Bucks star Damian Lillard and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum also suffered Achilles tears earlier in the postseason.

This is a developing story and will be updated...

