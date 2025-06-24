‘Don't regret it': Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton after torn Achilles in NBA Finals

A Cinderella run. Multiple game-winners. Several iconic photo frames. A chance at delivering a franchise's first NBA title in a road Game 7. All vanished in the first quarter.

With five minutes to play in the opening period, Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton tried to burst to the rim. But his right Achilles didn't cooperate.

Haliburton fell to the floor and immediately appeared to be in pain, knocking on the hardwood in tears while voicing his emotions in the ensuing timeout.

He was helped off the court with no weight on his right leg. Eventually, the primary fear was confirmed: the star had torn his Achilles.

Indiana went on to put a fight, even leading 48-47 at halftime. But the Oklahoma City Thunder eventually pulled away in front of their home crowd, bringing the city its first NBA championship and plenty of elation with it.

But for Haliburton and Indiana, it was nothing but anguish and pondering the "What if?" Haliburton started off the game on fire, scoring nine points on 3 of 4 3-point shooting.

Should he have played through a calf strain suffered earlier in the series? Haliburton said on social media Monday night he doesn't regret it for the "chance to do something special," while telling Indiana fans they will "fight like hell" to be back on the big stage.

Here's Haliburton's full statement:

"Man. Don’t know how to explain it other than shock. Words cannot express the pain of this letdown. The frustration is unfathomable. I’ve worked my whole life to get to this moment and this is how it ends? Makes no sense.

Now that I’ve gotten surgery, I wish I could count the number of times people will tell me I’m going to “come back stronger”. What a cliche lol, this shit sucks. My foot feels like dead weight fam. But what’s hurting most I think is my mind. Feel like I’m rambling, but I know this is something I’ll look back on when I’m through this, as something I’m proud I fought through. It feels good to let this shit out without y’all seeing the kid ugly cry.

At 25, I’ve already learned that God never gives us more than we can handle. I know I’ll come out on the other side of this a better man and a better player. And honestly, right now, torn Achilles and all, I don’t regret it. I’d do it again, and again after that, to fight for this city and my brothers. For the chance to do something special.

Indy, I’m sorry. If any fan base doesn’t deserve this, it’s y’all. But together we are going to fight like hell to get back to this very spot, and get over this hurdle. I don’t doubt for a second that y’all have my back, and I hope you guys know that I have yours. I think Kobe said it best when in this same situation. “There are far greater issues/challenges in the world then a torn achilles. Stop feeling sorry for yourself, find the silver lining and get to work with the same belief, same drive and same conviction as ever.” And that’s exactly right. I will do everything in my power to get back right.

My journey to get to where I am today wasn’t by happenstance, I’ve pushed myself every day to be great. And I will continue to do just that. The most important part of this all, is that I’m grateful. I’m grateful for every single experience that’s led me here. I’m grateful for all the love from the hoop world. I don’t “have to” go through this, I get to go through this. I’m grateful for the road that lies ahead. Watch how I come back from this. So, give me some time, I’ll dust myself off and get right back to being the best version of Tyrese Haliburton.

Proverbs 3:5-6 “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will make your paths straight."

