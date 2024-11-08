Chicago Bulls

‘A GOAT, a Bear, and a Bull': Mascot welcomes Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens to Chicago Bulls game

Benny the Bull had some gifts for the legendary gymnast and the Chicago Bears safety.

By Mike Gavin

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

More gold has been draped around the neck of Simone Biles.

But this wasn't an Olympic medal. It was a gold chain featuring a Benny the Bull pendant.

The legendary gymnast attended the Chicago Bulls game with her husband, Jonathan Owens of the Chicago Bears, on Thursday at the United Center. The two received a warm welcome from the team's mascot, who gave them customized Bulls jerseys and some bling.

"a GOAT, a Bear, and a Bull," Benny the Bull posted on social media with video of their interaction. 

Biles is a three-time Olympian with 11 medals, including seven gold. She has attended multiple Bears games this season to support Owens, a safety who signed with the team earlier this year.

The two sat courtside on Thursday, with Biles sporting knee-high red boots, to watch the Bulls take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

"We got a GOAT and a Bear in the house," the Bulls wrote on social media.

Chicago Bulls
