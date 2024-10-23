Boston Celtics

NBA fans humorously blame Steve Kerr for Jayson Tatum's stellar game vs. Knicks

Tatum erupted in the Celtics' season opener following a head-scratching Olympics this summer

By Taylor Wirth

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Warriors might not be the perennial NBA Finals contender they once were, but coach Steve Kerr still is drawing the ire of the league's opposing fans.

Kerr, who coached Team USA to a gold medal victory at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, came under fire this summer for his usage, or lack thereof, of Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum on the superstar-laden team.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Tatum received two DNP-CDs (did not play due to coach's decision) throughout the tournament while sometimes playing sparingly in games. Celtics fans were not happy about Tatum's role in Kerr's rotations, even though Tatum himself opted to take the high road when asked about his role.

Fast forward to opening night of the 2024-25 NBA season, and the Kerr-Tatum Olympics discourse resurfaced once again after the Celtics star scored 37 points on 14-of-18 shooting from the field and an eye-popping 8 of 11 from 3-point range, with four rebounds and 10 assists in Boston's 132-109 demolition of the New York Knicks on Tuesday at TD Garden.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

NBA fans took to social media, where they, sarcastically, blamed Kerr for fueling Tatum's monster game and the team's potential success to follow this season.

NBA

Los Angeles Lakers 7 hours ago

Reactions pour in after LeBron and Bronny James make history as NBA's first father-son duo

Los Angeles Lakers 16 hours ago

LeBron, Bronny James first father-son duo to play in NBA regular season

This article tagged under:

Boston Celtics
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us