Thunder one win away from first NBA Finals title with Game 5 result vs. Pacers

One more win.

The Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers 120-109 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday, making them one win away from the franchise's first ever title.

But it wasn't league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who put the team on his back in Game 5. Instead, it was forward Jalen Williams, who erupted for 40 points on 14 of 25 shooting and 9 of 12 free throws. Williams' career high is 41 points.

Williams, 24, also joined rare company as he recorded three straight 25-plus-point games in the Finals. Only four other players in the last four years achieved such a feat: Shaquille O'Neal (1995), Dwyane Wade (2006), Kevin Durant (2012) and Kyrie Irving (2016).

Gilgeous-Alexander still did his thing, recording 31 points, 10 assists and four blocks on 9 of 21 shooting and 13 of 14 free throws. Aaron Wiggins (14) and Cason Wallace (11) delivered key points off the bench with no other starter eclipsing double figures.

Indiana had a different story with its stars. Though Pascal Siakam put up 28 points on 9 of 15 shooting, Tyrese Haliburton, who reportedly is dealing with a lower-leg injury, had just four points. All came from the foul line as he missed his six field-goal attempts, with four from long range.

T.J. McConnell nearly became a hero with 18 bench points on 8 of 14 shooting, along with four rebounds, four assists and two steals. Obi Toppin added 12 off the bench. Aaron Nesmith (14) and Myles Turner (13) were the other Pacers in double figures for points.

Oklahoma City led by as much as 18 to just Indiana's three-point gap, but the Pacers did make a push in the fourth quarter and got within five points. However, the late magical runs Indiana has conjured this postseason didn't transpire again.

Game 6 in Indiana, where Oklahoma City can win the championship, is set for Thursday, June 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 p.m. PT.

Pacers legend Jalen Rose explains how the Oklahoma City Thunder built a "juggernaut" and are in "pole position" to win the 2025 NBA Finals.