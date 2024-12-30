Miami Heat

Tyler Herro thrown onto floor by Amen Thompson in Heat-Rockets

The incident transpired in the closing seconds of Sunday's matchup

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Houston had a problem Sunday night.

In the closing seconds of Sunday's matchup between the Rockets and Miami Heat, a heated exchange transpired between Miami star Tyler Herro and rising Rockets forward Amen Thompson.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

>
Watch button  WATCH HERE

With 35.7 seconds left in the fourth, Thompson and Herro appeared to exchange words closely to one another when the former grabbed the latter and threw him onto the ground.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

>
Newsletter button  SIGN UP

A few more players and coaches got involved until the moment deescalated, resulting in several ejections. Along with Herro and Thompson, Houston guard Jalen Green and Miami guard Terry Rozier were also ejected.

Two coaches were also sent to the locker room.

Local

Health & Wellness Dec 24

Watch the ‘Your Health Marathon' on NBC6's streaming channel

Miami Dolphins 4 hours ago

Huntley fills in for injured Tagovailoa, leads Dolphins past Browns 20-3 to keep playoff hopes alive

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the situation to erupt between Thompson and Herro. Rockets head coach Ime Udoka reacted to the moment in his postgame presser.

"They were in each other's faces, bumping chests a little bit," Udoka said via Rockets sideline reporter Vanessa Richardson. "One guy is stronger than the other."

In the Miami locker room, Herro also commented on the moment, via FanDuel Sports Network.

"Guess that's what's happens when someone's scoring, throwing dimes, doing the whole thing," he said. "I'd get mad too."

Herro led Miami to a narrow 104-100 win with 27 points, nine assists and six rebounds in the absence of Jimmy Butler, who was out due to conditioning.

Thompson, the No. 4 overall pick by Houston in 2023, had five points, five rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes off the bench.

The two teams will meet again on Friday, March 21 in Miami.

This article tagged under:

Miami HeatNBA
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us