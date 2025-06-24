NBA

Wizards acquire CJ McCollum, send Jordan Poole to Pelicans: Report

New Orleans also moved Kelly Olynyk and a future second-round pick while Washington sent Saddiq Bey and the 2025 No. 40 overall pick.

By Sanjesh Singh

The NBA offseason has its second major trade in as many days.

After the Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers made a deal involving Jrue Holiday and Anfernee Simons Monday night, the Washington Wizards and New Orleans Pelicans followed suit.

New Orleans sent CJ McCollum, Kelly Olynyk and a future second-round pick to Washington for Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey and the No. 40 overall pick in this year's draft, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Tuesday.

McCollum is a 12-year veteran who is joining his third team since 2022, with Washington bringing him in on an expiring contract that will allow for more cap space in 2026 as it continues a lengthy rebuild process. That salary cap space could be in the $100 million range, with Olynyk also on an expiring deal.

Also the National Basketball Players Association president, McCollum reacted to the news on social media:

New Orleans gets a younger guard in Poole who has an NBA championship under his belt with the Golden State Warriors in 2022. The splashy guard eventually had to be dealt to Washington after footage emerged of an altercation between him and Golden State star Draymond Green.

The Pelicans have struggled to stay healthy ever since Zion Williamson came in as the No. 1 pick, with Brandon Ingram also being dealt to the Toronto Raptors at the trade deadline. Poole is coming off a 20.5 points-per-game season on a 43/38/88 shooting split on high volume.

Saddiq Bey, a steady double-digit scoring wing since he was drafted by the Detroit Pistons five years ago, joins a wing department that includes Trey Murphy and Herb Jones.

