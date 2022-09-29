NBC 6 (Early) Weekend Football Preview: Can Dolphins Do Something Not Seen Since the Shula Era?

While the eyes of the state of Florida are on the impacts from Hurricane Ian, the state can look at something that hasn’t taken place since the days just after Hurricane Andrew.

Yes, the Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers all have winning records. Yes, you read that right. Leading that group is a Fins team who not only enters the weekend with a 3-0 record, but has three wins over teams with either Super Bowl titles in their past or are the favorite to do so this season.

Now, Miami escapes the wet weather in what usually is the ‘Sunshine State’ for a battle with the last AFC team to make it to the NFL’s title game – knowing a win would be the ultimate shock for some fans who didn’t see this good of a start taking place.

Meanwhile, in the college game, several games are either moving dates or locations while the one ranked team in Florida prepares for its biggest game of the season – and FIU strives to give up less than 70 points in a game this week.

Can the Fins shock the world once again and finish the toughest part of their season unblemished? Can FIU not embarrass its fanbase as much this week as it did in its last game? We break down all the games with our NBC 6 not-so-scientific system.

Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals (Thursday)

With yet another come-from-behind win last weekend, the Fins are 3-0 for the season for the first time since the 2018 campaign. This year’s Miami team is hoping for a much better result than that season, when Miami lost nine of their final 13 games to end the year with a losing record.

Cincinnati, who last season lost in the Super Bowl for the third time in franchise history, got their first win of the season last weekend against the New York Jets. IF the Dolphins can come out on top in this one, it could play out where they have a long time before facing another team that could challenge them.

FIU Panthers at New Mexico State Aggies (Saturday)

Last season, the team from Southwest 8th Street did something they had never done in program history – give up the most points ever in a 73-0 loss to Western Kentucky. With all due respect, is this team really worth spending any more time talking about?

FSU Seminoles vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (Saturday)

Not even the biggest fan of the ‘Noles could have seen the garnet and gold being 4-0 after the first month of the season. Now, Florida State enters a three-game stretch that might be their toughest of the season. The good side? This Demon Deacons team is coming in off their first loss of the year is the right team to face this week.

Florida Gators vs. Eastern Washington Eagles (Sunday)

Hurricane Ian forced this game to be moved one day back, and the orange and blue may need that extra day after going from upsetting the No. 7 ranked team to losing two out of their last three games - including last week to a Tennessee team for just the second time in the last 18 games.

Other State Games

The Miami Hurricanes are on the bye week - something needed after a disappointing loss last weekend to Middle Tennessee State – while the USF Bulls will be in Boca Raton to take on East Carolina in a game moved due to Ian. The UCF Knights will also host SMU on Sunday while the FAU Owls are on the road at North Texas. The FAMU Rattlers host Mississippi Valley State while the Bethune Cookman Wildcats are at Alabama A&M.

In the NFL, the Jacksonville Jaguars are on the road at the Philadelphia Eagles while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - for the time being - are scheduled to host the Kansas City Chiefs in a game you can watch on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.