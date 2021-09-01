Sports

college football 2021

NBC 6 Football Preview 2021: Florida, FSU Enter Season With Much Different End Goals

One of the teams is aiming to prove their late season slide was a one time thing while the other hopes to end a streak of losing seasons that hasn’t extend this long in nearly a half century

By Jason Parker and NBC 6 Sports

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

For twenty years, the Florida Gators and Florida State Seminoles were almost always two of college football’s top programs – combining to win five national titles from 1993 to 2013 along with 20 combined conference titles and being consistently ranked among the top 10 teams each week.

In 2021, one of the teams is aiming to prove their slide at the end of last season was a one time thing while the other hopes to end a streak of losing seasons that hasn’t extend this long in nearly a half century.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Can the Florida Gators get back to the SEC Championship Game and maybe sniff out their first ever appearance in the College Football Playoff? Can the FSU Seminoles remember what it was like to finish the season with a winning record after a tumultuous first season under Mike Norvell?

Here’s our breakdown of both the 2021 Florida Gators and Florida State Seminoles.

Getty Images
GAINESVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 31: Head Coach Dan Mullen of the Florida Gators waves to the crowd before the game against the Missouri Tigers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on October 31, 2020 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Alex de la Osa/Collegiate Images/Getty Images)

Florida Gators

Sports

Kawhi Leonard 43 mins ago

Kawhi Leonard Cameos in Drake's Music Video for ‘Way 2 Sexy'

college football 2021 4 hours ago

No. 14 Miami Set to Face Defending Champs and No. 1 Ranked Alabama in Atlanta

All was going well for the Gators last season heading into the regular season finale – until a thrown shoe ended up costing them one game, the future national champs cost them a SEC crown and a blowout loss in the Cotton Bowl cost them some credibility from what first took place.

Now, head coach Dan Mullen has his hands full with trying to break in a new quarterback, possibly having to revamp the entire offense from pass oriented to a run heavy game while playing a conference slate that will certainly test them from game one.

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 30: Florida Gators quarterback Emory Jones (5) runs through the line of scrimmage during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Florida Gators on December 30, 2020 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Biggest question: Who will be the starting quarterback for the Gators this season?

With Kyle Trask now backing up Tom Brady in the NFL, it’s going to be a two-horse race between Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson – and depending on which fan in orange and blue you ask, either one of them could be starting games by the time the end of the season rolls around.

If Jones gets the starting nod against FAU as it appears he will, you can expect the Gators to become more of a run first team – but if Richardson is the starter under center, Florida might be able to keep the same offense that got them to Atlanta last season and playing for a conference crown.

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 19: Running back Najee Harris #22 of the Alabama Crimson Tide breaks free for a touchdown during the SEC Championship football game between the Florida Gators and the Alabama Crimson Tide on December 19, 2020 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Most Important Game: September 18th vs. Alabama

Sure, it might be coping out to pick arguably the toughest game of the season on paper for the Gators. But, after losing by just six points last season Florida will be hosting the Crimson Tide with hopes that maybe…just maybe…they can pull off the first major upset of the 2021 season.

Getty Images
TALLAHASSEE, FL - DECEMBER 12: Defensive End Chris Rump II #96 of the Duke Blue Devils force Quarterback Jordan Travis #13 of the Florida State Seminoles out the pocket during the game at Doak Campbell Stadium on Bobby Bowden Field on December 12, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Florida State Seminoles

While the ‘Noles are the last team among the state’s Big Three programs to bring home a national title, it looks a lot different in Tallahassee as FSU gets ready for the second season under Norvell – the fourth different person to coach the team over the last seven season.

After having their lowest win total since the 1975 season during last year’s campaign, Norvell will be faced with several questions: who will the Seminoles start at quarterback, can the defense play better than the awful performances in 2020 and how will FSU handle a schedule ranked among the nation’s toughest?

AMES, IA - NOVEMBER 23: Wide receiver Andrew Parchment #4 of the Kansas Jayhawks is tackled by defensive back Tayvonn Kyle #10 of the Iowa State Cyclones was he rushed for yards in the first half of play at Jack Trice Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Biggest question: Which transfers will be able to help the Seminoles in 2021?

If anyone embraced the transfer portal, it was a Seminoles team that brought in players like quarterback McKenzie Milton from UCF, wide receiver and Fort Lauderdale native Andrew Parchment from Kansas and defensive ends Jermaine Johnson from Georgia and Keir Thomas from South Carolina (via Miami Central).

There is a decent chance that Milton, who at one point was arguably the best quarterback in college football, could be the starter for the opener. But, don’t be surprised if Parchment could be the one that makes the most impact for an offense that missed having a playmaker much of last season.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - OCTOBER 19: Florida State Seminoles linebacker Emmett Rice (56) makes the stop on Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) during the game on October 19, 2019 at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem,NC. (Photo by Dannie Walls/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Most Important Game: September 18th at Wake Forest

Even the biggest Seminoles fan will have to admit that games against Notre Dame, Clemson, North Carolina and Miami are likely losses. What’s going to help FSU turn things around is winning games against teams they are more athletic than and, at least on paper, better than. A loss in Winston-Salem could be bad news.

This article tagged under:

college football 2021florida gatorsFSU Seminoles
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us