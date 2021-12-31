NBC 6 Weekend Football Preview: Bowling for Postseason Glory in South Florida

After a two-year period that some people would love to forget both inside and out of the sports world, we’re just hours away from 2022 knocking on the front door - and with it, bringing hopefully a better future for one South Florida team.

The Miami Dolphins, who made history last week with their seventh straight win after seven straight losses, knows that starting the new year on the road could be the biggest test of the season. At the same time, a win could make for quite an exciting season finale next weekend.

Meanwhile, while the Miami Hurricanes were COVID protocoled out of their bowl game, college football has one final edition in the 305 for the year in what may be the best game of the entire bowl season.

Can the Dolphins continue their hot streak and get closer to an appearance in the postseason? As always, we break it all down with NBC 6’s not-so-scientific system.

Miami Dolphins at Tennessee Titans (Sunday)

Who would have guessed two months ago that the Fins, a team who was limping around with a 1-7 record, would be 8-7 at this point in the season and one win away from being in quite the spot. If Miami comes out on top, it could make next week’s game against New England for the AFC’s final playoff spot.

Standing in the way is one of the conference’s top teams for much of this season - led by former Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill - who have been dealing with COVID issues of late and may be without several key stars this weekend. A win by the Titans gives them the AFC South title, so they have plenty to play for as well.

Orange Bowl: Michigan Wolverines vs. Georgia Bulldogs (Friday)

For the third time since the College Football Playoff started in the 2014 season, the Orange Bowl will be hosting a semifinal game. This one could be the best of the group with a Bulldogs team coming into the game a heavy favorite against a Wolverines team higher ranked and who plenty of people think have a shot at winning.

Other State Games

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have an almost certain win when they go on the road to face the New York Jets. The Jacksonville Jaguars, another one of the NFL’s worst teams when it comes to the record, is just two games away from ending their season when they travel to take on the New England Patriots.