NBC 6 Weekend Football Preview: Can Miami's Football Powers Keep Hot Start Going?

It’s been five years since South Florida football fans had a feeling like this, but the Miami Dolphins and Miami Hurricanes are both sitting pretty with undefeated records to start the season. The Fins got their season started right last weekend with a convincing win over a New England team they have beaten four straight times.

The ‘Canes are also sitting pretty after a second straight dominating win – this one coming after some second half adjustments you haven’t seen from UM in a while – and now hit the road for what once looked like the toughest test of the season, but now looks a lot more winnable.

The FIU Panthers? Well, they get the week off after yet another embarrassing loss while the state’s other two big name programs prepare for what could be considered crucial games to dictate the early course of their seasons,

Can the Dolphins and Hurricanes continue the hot ways they have started the season this week? Can the ‘Noles and Gators both be on the winning side of the scoreboard after nice starts to the year? We break down all the games with our NBC 6 not-so-scientific system.

Miami Hurricanes at Texas A&M (Saturday)

Usually, the sometimes crazy UM fan is among the best in all of sports since they tend to have a problem with being stuck in the past. But this season, fans in orange and green may have a point after seeing the way the team has played in the first two games under new head coach Mario Cristobal.

Despite being unbeaten and facing an Aggies team who was shocked last week at home with a loss, Miami still comes into the game as a slight underdog. That could have something to do with them facing a head coach in Jimbo Fisher, who got paid a lot of money to leave FSU - where he was 7-1 against the ‘Canes.

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens (Sunday)

If you’re going to look at which teams in the AFC had the most impressive opening weekend, both Miami and Baltimore would be in the discussion after dominating wins. Though it’s still early in the season, the winner of this game could be in the driver’s seat for which team represents the conference coming Super Bowl LVII next February.

Florida State Seminoles at Louisville Cardinals (Friday)

The last time the ‘Noles started a season 2-0, they went to the commonwealth of Kentucky in the third game of the 2016 season and got shellacked by the Cardinals and their eventual Heisman Trophy winner, Lamar Jackson. If favored FSU can come out on top, there is a legit chance they could shock the college football world and end the month of September with an unbeaten record.

Florida Gators vs. USF Bulls (Saturday)

After jumping into the polls with an upset win over a ranked team in the opening game, the orange and blue found out how the other half lives with a loss last weekend to a ranked Kentucky team. With a road game coming up next weekend at Tennessee, the Gators face just the right team - a Bulls program that may end up firing their head coach before the end of the season.

Other State Games

The FIU Panthers, FAMU Rattlers and Bethune-Cookman Wildcats are all off this weekend while there is an intra-state battle takes place in Boca Raton as the FAU Owls host the UCF Knights.

In the NFL, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face former quarterback Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints on the road while the Jacksonville Jaguars have their home opener against the Indianapolis Colts.