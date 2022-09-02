NBC 6 Weekend Football Preview: Fans Can Rejoice as 2022 College Season Officially Begins

After months of dealing with the disappointment of playoff losses by the Miami Heat and Florida Panthers - along with the sometimes awful play of the Miami Marlins - it’s finally time to scream it from the rooftops: football season is back in the state of Florida!

Well, technically it’s already started with four of the state’s seven FBS teams playing a game and one of the state’s FCS already being in action. But none of that matters because the first week of the season brings some of the top games in Florida this season.

The first official weekend of games brings the return of a championship Miami Hurricanes player now tasked with leading what was once ‘The U’ back to championship glory. It also brings the Florida Gators hosting a ranked team in its home opener for the first time in 40 years and a FSU Seminoles team hoping to go 2-0 to start the season for the first time since 2016.

In short, it’s a great time to be alive if you’re a college football fan – and just like we’ve done for the last few seasons, we break down all the games with our NBC 6 not-so-scientific system.

No. 16 Miami Hurricanes vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (Saturday)

Two coaches ago, the ‘Canes brought in a former player with hopes of bringing a title back to Coral Gables. One coach ago, it was a Miami native who was tasked with the challenge. Now, it’s Miami native and former player Mario Cristobal’s turn leading a program that hasn’t won even a conference championship since the 2003 season.

The road starts easier for the ‘Canes against a Wildcats team they have beaten each time they’ve met. If Cristobal does come out of the game with a win (which I would bet the farm he does), he would do something that just one of the last three coaches for the ‘Canes have done: started off their careers with a victory.

Florida Gators vs. No. 7 Utah Utes (Saturday)

When the defending Pac-12 Conference champions make their way to Gainesville this weekend, it will be the first time a ranked team has been the Gators’ home opener since Miami in 1982. New head coach Billy Napier hopes for a repeat of that game’s result (a 17-4 win for Florida) as he starts his time leading the Gators.

Florida State Seminoles vs. LSU Tigers (Sunday)

A sold-out Superdome in New Orleans will be the site of a game that a few seasons ago would have featured teams ranked in the top 10. FSU is coming off a win last week that gives them some confidence against the Tigers and their new coach Brian Kelly, who led Notre Dame last season to an overtime win over the Seminoles in Tallahassee.

Other State Games

FIU and UCF already have won this week in their openers over FCS foes, with the Panthers defeating Bryant and the Knights coming out on top over South Carolina State. FAU is in action at Ohio while FAMU will be in South Florida on Sunday to take on Jackson State in the Orange Blossom Classic.