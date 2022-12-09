Sports

NBC 6 Weekend Football Preview: Finding Yourself Back in the Sunday Night Spotlight

After six weeks of being on top of the world, the Miami Dolphins found themselves like a lot of teams in South Florida this season: sad over a loss that may have exposed some flaws in the team.

The Fins left home for the first of three straight games on the road and suffered its first loss since October 15. Now, Miami looks to turn things around and get back on the winning side in the scoreboard just in time for the lights and cameras of NBC’s Sunday Night Football to shine on the aqua and orange.

Can the Dolphins get a much-needed win to keep hopes alive of a divisional title and, more importantly, do something the franchise hasn’t done in nearly two decades?

As always, we break down all the action with our NBC 6 not-so-scientific system.

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers (Sunday)

After five straight wins over teams with losing records, Miami found out what December football is against a tougher team with a blowout loss at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. Now, the Fins know they need to get a win to keep pace with the team they will play next week, the Buffalo Bills, for the AFC East title.

Miami does have a chance to do something with a win and guarantee a third straight winning record in the regular season. Why is that big? Well, the Dolphins haven’t had a streak go that long since they had seven straight seasons with a record over .500 from 1997 to 2003.

Other State Games

The Jacksonville Jaguars, fresh off a blowout loss on the road, stay away from home as they take on the Tennessee Titans. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, fresh off a last second win last Monday, hit the road to take on that same 49ers team who defeated the Dolphins last week.

