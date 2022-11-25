Sports

NBC 6 Weekend Football Preview: Giving Thanks for Final Weekend Full of Action

We rank all the games with our NBC 6 not-so-scientific system

By Jason Parker

With plenty of people across South Florida celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday this week, all the area’s major football programs are giving thanks in their own way for a variety of different reasons.

The Miami Dolphins are giving thanks that Tua Tagovailoa is healthy, and Tyreek Hill liked the state’s lack of a sales tax as the Fins are at the top of the division through 10 games. The FIU Panthers, although not going to a bowl game for a third straight season, are giving thanks for four wins that were the same amount the team had in its previous 23 games entering this season.

The Miami Hurricanes? Well, they are thankful to have one more chance to become bowl eligible - yes, you read that right - and salvage what was another season of missed opportunities. Meanwhile, the state’s two power programs meet in a game that has one team holding out hope for a return to South Florida come bowl season.

Can the Fins come off the bye week and continue their recent win streak? Can the ‘Canes avoid the embarrassment of something that hasn’t been done in 15 seasons? Can FIU do something that Miami couldn’t earlier this season against the one common opponent they have?

We rank all the games with our NBC 6 not-so-scientific system.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 07: David Johnson #31 of the Houston Texans runs with the ball after making a catch against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans (Sunday)

On paper, this could be the biggest mismatch in the NFL this weekend. The Fins are 7-3 and currently sitting in second place in the entire AFC with a lead on the division. The Texans, on the other hand, currently have the worst record in the entire NFL at 1-8-1 and have lost by double digits in four of those games.

But Houston has won eight of the 10 games played all time between the teams and essentially has nothing to play for other than ruining things for everyone else. And if you believe that they have a realistic shot of winning this game, I have some land in the Everglades I’d like to sell you dirt cheap.

PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 30: Jared Wayne #5 of the Pittsburgh Panthers is wrapped up for a tackle by Marcus Clarke #28 of the Miami Hurricanes during the game at Heinz Field on October 30, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Miami Hurricanes vs. Pitt Panthers (Saturday)

So, it’s come down to this: the team that was picked to win the ACC’s Coastal Division this season is one loss away from not being bowl eligible for the first time since the 2007 season. Head coach Mario Cristobal has the hardest job for any coach: try and motive a team that isn’t players you recruited to play their best in moments like this.

MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 13: FIU defensive lineman Jason Mercier (92) battles Middle Tennessee offensive lineman Carlos Johnson (55) at the line in the fourth quarter as the FIU Golden Panthers defeated the Middle Tennessee State University Blue Raiders, 24-21, on October 13, 2018, at Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

FIU Panthers vs. Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders (Saturday)

You may remember this team from Tennessee from the last time they were in South Florida: getting an upset win over the ‘Canes back in September that set up UM to be where they are now. If the Panthers can put it together and end the season with a victory, they may brag more about this than beating the ‘Canes in the 2019 season.

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 27: Zachary Carter #6 of the Florida Gators is blocked by Jordan Wilson #4 of the Florida State Seminoles during the fourth quarter of a game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

FSU Seminoles vs. Florida Gators (Friday)

At 8-3 on the season, the ‘Noles are one of the surprise teams in college football this season and could play their way into a New Year’s Six bowl game (maybe even the Orange Bowl) with a win here and some upsets. Standing in their way is a UF team who FSU hasn’t beaten since the 2017 season but is also coming off an embarrassing loss last week against Vanderbilt.

Other State Games

For what seems to be the final time for a while, the UCF Knights and USF Bulls will play their annual rivalry game before the Knights move to the Big XII next season. The FAU Owls host Western Kentucky needing a win to become bowl eligible.

In the NFL, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on the road at the Cleveland Browns while the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Baltimore Ravens.

