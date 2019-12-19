NBC 6 Weekend Football Preview: Giving the Gift of Bowl Season

While many in South Florida are still trying to figure out what they are going to get during holiday shopping this coming weekend, the area’s sports teams know exactly what they want – a win.

It goes from the college game, where both FIU and Florida Atlantic know that a bowl win this weekend will look good on them – to the NFL, where the Miami Dolphins cannot even tank properly and could somehow get a worse draft pick with a win this weekend.

From Montgomery to Miami Gardens, the holidays bring plenty of joy if you can win – but before we get to that point, we rank each game with our NBC 6 not-so-scientific system.

Miami Dolphins vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Sunday)

With a combined four wins between the teams through a total of 28 games – yeah it’s that bad – this could be one of the worst football games in recent memory…or could it actually be the best game between teams trying hard to have the best pick possible?

The Fins finished their last road trip going 0 for New Jersey with losses to the Jets and Giants – and with their regular season finale taking place next weekend at the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, this is going to be your final chance to see the Dolphins actually win a game in the 2019 season.

FIU Panthers vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves (Saturday)

After getting their sixth win of the season with an upset victory over Miami back in November, the Panthers and head coach Butch Davis get reward with…a bowl game in Montgomery, Alabama taking on a former conference foe from the Sun Belt. Davis and the Panthers are looking to finish with a winning record for a third straight season.

Florida Atlantic Owls vs. SMU Mustangs (Saturday)

If you’re the Owls, life has come apart since winning the Conference USA title earlier this month – you lost your head coach to Ole Miss, your bowl game is being played in your home stadium and your new head coach went 9-12 at Florida State. But hey, at least you are spending the postseason in Montgomery, right?

UCF Knights vs. Marshall Thundering Herd (Monday)

For the last two seasons, the Knights have complained about not getting the proper respect of making the College Football Playoff despite losing just one game over that span. Now, they are playing a pre-Christmas bowl game in the home stadium of their rival – so the phrase ‘it could get worse’ does apply here, right?