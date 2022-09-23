NBC 6 Weekend Football Preview: It's Been a Long While Since Dolphins-Bills Meant This Much

It’s been a long time since a regular season game between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills has meant as much as it will this Sunday inside Hard Rock Stadium. Heck, I’m pretty sure the names Marino and Kelly were a part of it and the game was on NBC the last time the game was this big.

But, for the first time in decades, the game isn’t just for the top spot in the AFC East - but maybe also the top spot in the entire conference. After last weekend’s record setting win, fans of the Fins hope the comeback in Baltimore is not just a one-time thing.

It was a good thing Miami came out on top last weekend since the Miami Hurricanes couldn’t get the job done in their first road test of the season. Now, the ‘Canes return home for the final non-conference game hoping to return the momentum before ACC play starts.

Can the Dolphins return to the driver’s seat in the AFC for the first time in decades? Can the ‘Canes get back on the winning side of the scoreboard and maybe score a touchdown this week? Can FIU actually win a second game in a season?

We break down all the games

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills (Sunday)

There is no taking away from the fact that the Dolphins did something most people didn’t think they were capable of. Down by as many as 21 points, the Fins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa used a second-half magical performance to shock the Ravens and much of the pro football world.

NBC 6 anchor Kris Anderson has a preview of the AFC East's top teams through the first two weeks of the 2022 season.

Now 2-0 on the season and with fans already searching for Super Bowl tickets, the Fins welcome an old foe this weekend. But this isn’t a Bills team that has nine straight losing seasons not that long ago. This is a Buffalo team many think can make a run not just for football’s biggest game, but bring a title to western New York for the first time in franchise history.

Miami Hurricanes vs. Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders (Saturday)

The ‘Canes suffered their first loss of the season last week, but what concerned some was the fact that Miami had all those first downs and all that yardage - and yet, still couldn’t find its way into the endzone even once. Head coach Mario Cristobal’s team not only has to win this weekend, they need to do so in a big way to end non-conference play the right way.

FIU Panthers at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (Saturday)

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but the Panthers lost their last game in a blowout on the road at Texas State. Now, head coach Mike MacIntyre heads into Conference USA play hoping for the first win the program has had against conference opponent in nearly three years.

Florida Gators at Tennessee Volunteers (Saturday)

Yes, the scoreboard last week did say the Gators defeated USF. But, fans in orange and blue felt like it was more of a loss considering it came thanks to a fourth quarter comeback and a missed field goal by the Bulls. Florida has owned this series of late, but the Vols are unbeaten and look like the best team in this yearly battle in a while.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College Eagles (Saturday)

It’s been since the 2015 season where fans in garnet and gold could chop about the fact that the ‘Noles are 3-0 to start this season. FSU is a heavy favorite, but concern has to be about the health of quarterback Jordan Travis – especially heading into three tough ACC games to open the month of October.

Other State Games

The FAU Owls are on the road to face off with Purdue while UCF and USF each face off with foes from the Atlantic Coast Conference – with the Knights hosting Georgia Tech and the Bulls traveling to Louisville. The FAMU Rattlers host Alabama A&M while the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats host Grambling.

In the NFL, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are home for the first time this season against the Green Bay Packers while the Jacksonville Jaguars head west to take on the Los Angeles Chargers.