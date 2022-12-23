NBC 6 Weekend Football Preview: No Rest During Holidays With Playoffs on the Line

As the Christmas holiday nears and the Hanukkah season is in full swing, the Miami Dolphins have just one wish at this point: to go back to what it was like when they actually won football games on a weekly basis.

The last three weeks have exposed the team at the worst possible time. Now, the Dolphins return home for a working holiday in hopes of giving themselves some breathing room in the hunt for the first playoff berth since the 2016 season.

In their way this coming week is a team that, at one time, was one of the best in the NFL before the 2022 season showed them how the other half lives. Of course, if that team has No. 12 at quarterback anything really is possible.

Can Miami give the fan base something to thank Santa Claus for? We break down all the action with our NBC 6 not-so-scientific system.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Getty Images

Miami Dolphins vs. Green Bay Packers (Sunday)

Three games ago, the Dolphins were sitting pretty as one of the top two seeds in the AFC and riding a five-game winning streak before taking their show on the road. Now, the aqua and orange return to Miami on a three-game losing streak and playing in hopes of holding on to the No. 7 spot in the postseason right now.

On the other sideline this week will be a Green Bay Packers team that fans may not be used to - one that is 6-8 after last Monday’s win and is on the outside looking in when it comes to the NFC playoffs. With that being said, they do still have Aaron Rodgers at quarterback - a man who has thrown six touchdowns in his three career starts against the Fins.

Other State Games

In another “thrilling” game on Thursday Night Football, the Jacksonville Jaguars won on the road at the New York Jets. Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will also have a working holiday as they take on the Arizona Cardinals in a game you can see on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.