NBC 6 Weekend Football Preview: Nowhere to Go But Up as Miami's Postseason Run Begins

With one kick, the fortunes of the Miami Dolphins changed in the final game of the 2022 regular season. As Jason Sanders’ third field goal of the game went through the goal post last Sunday, Miami was saved from the shame that would have come with a loss and playoff elimination.

Now, the Dolphins prepare for the NFL’s “second season” as the playoffs begin this weekend - and wouldn’t you know it, the Fins are going to face a familiar team when they take the field for their first postseason appearance since the 2016 season.

Miami knows it won’t be an easy road if it wants to get back to the team’s first Super Bowl since the 1984 season. But at this rate, the Dolphins are just focused on getting the first playoff win for the team since the 2000 postseason.

Can the Dolphins pull off what would be a major upset against the team who seems to be a sentimental favorite this postseason? We break down all the action with our NBC 6 not-so-scientific system.

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (Sunday)

For the third time this season, these AFC East longtime rivals will meet to settle what took place in the regular season. The Dolphins got a win in Week 3 at home while the Bills got some revenge with a come from behind victory in Week 15 which clinched the division for a second straight season. Miami will once again be without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has been in the concussion protocol for the second time this season.

Buffalo enters the game as a heavy favorite and has the emotional advantage now that safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered from near fatal cardiac arrest during a January 2 game, is out of the hospital and back in western New York. With that playing in the Bills’ favor, there may not be a lot of people outside of South Florida wanting to see the aqua and orange pull off the upset.

Other State Games

For the first time since the playoffs in the 1999 season, all three of the Sunshine State’s NFL teams are in the postseason. The Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Los Angeles Chargers this Saturday night in a game you can watch on NBC while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.