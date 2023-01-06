NBC 6 Weekend Football Preview: One Final Chance For Either Playoff Glory or Epic Letdown

It’s all come down to this. Just one week left in the NFL’s regular season and the Miami Dolphins still don’t know if they are going to have a trip to the postseason for the first time since 2016.

Oh, don’t get us wrong. Miami has no one to blame but themselves for losing five straight games, including last week’s second half letdown against divisional rival New England. The Dolphins are now sitting at 8-8 on the season heading into the season finale knowing they need some help.

But what’s the worst part about this? The Dolphins aren’t out of the playoff hunt and are actually in a good position. So, Fins fans can get ready to get cocky if things go the right way on Sunday.

Can Miami remember what it’s like to win a regular season game for the first time since November? We break down all the action with our NBC 6 not-so-scientific system.

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets (Sunday)

Five games ago, the Fins were sitting as the second-best team in the AFC and looking like they were set to make a deep run in the postseason. Now, Miami could start its third-string quarterback (a rookie, mind you) in a must win game. It didn’t have to be this way, but the Dolphins decided to make things interesting by losing last week to the Patriots.

Now, in addition to beating a New York Jets team who was eliminated last weekend from playoff contention, the Fins also need the Patriots to lose on the road against the Buffalo Bills. Considering the fact that the Bills are still playing for a top seed in the AFC, chances are good they will bring it against New England and could get a win. So, you’re saying there’s a chance for the Dolphins?

Other State Games

The Jacksonville Jaguars take the field Saturday night at home against the Tennessee Titans in a “winner gets the AFC South title, loser stays home” game. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winners of the NFC South with a robust record of 8-8, look to actually get above .500 with their home finale against the Atlanta Falcons.