NBC 6 Weekend Football Preview: One is the Loneliest Number of Games

Last week, football fans in South Florida had plenty of reasons to celebrate with the Miami Dolphins and Miami Hurricanes doing something that hadn’t taken place in nearly a calendar year.

With the Dolphins’ blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Hurricanes’ even bigger blowout win over rival Florida State, both teams won on the same weekend for the first time since last November - something that hasn’t happened all that often in recent seasons.

At this point, it’s a good time to be a fan of the pigskin in South Florida. Well, unless you root for FIU after their disappointing opener to the 2020 season that ended with a loss to Liberty…and the combined 0-5 record by the two NAIA teams who we know will at least get one win in the coming weeks.

This is going to be maybe the quickest set of previews done so far since there is literally just one game…JUST ONE…involving teams from Miami-Dade and Broward.

At the same time, the state’s FBS powers head back on the field with one seeking a playoff berth and the other desperate to finally get their first win. Like we do every other week, we break it all down with NBC 6's not-so-scientific ranking system.

Miami Dolphins vs. Seattle Seahawks (Sunday)

This game looked like it was going to be a dud just one week ago until the Dolphins decided to have some sort of awakening with a convincing win over the Jaguars - and now, head coach Brian Flores and quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick have fans thinking that the rebuild might be delayed at least one more week.

The reward for getting win number one of the season? A meeting with a Seahawks team who comes all the way across the country with a 3-0 record and a quarterback in Russell Wilson who has, so far, thrown for the most touchdowns in a three game span in NFL history while being the early leader for the league's MVP award.

Miami hopes to keep one other streak going with a win: Seattle hasn’t beaten the Dolphins in South Florida since the 1996 season, the first year under former head coach Jimmy Johnson.

Other State Games

The No. 3 ranked Florida Gators return home for their 2020 debut inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium with a showdown against the South Carolina Gamecocks while FSU returns home still looking for their first win of the season against another Gamecocks team - FCS opponent Jacksonville State.

The FAU Owls also will look for their first win of the season…heck, they are looking to play their first game of the season in what is now their opener against Charlotte. In the NAIA level, St. Thomas heads up the Florida's Turnpike to face off with Warner while Florida Memorial has their home debut inside Traz Powell Stadium against nationally ranked Keiser.

In the NFL, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back home this week facing another team from the AFC West when they host the Los Angeles Chargers. The Jaguars are on the road looking to even their record in 2020 when the face rookie quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.