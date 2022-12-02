NBC 6 Weekend Football Preview: Packing Their Bags for One Really Long Road Trip

It’s been a while since these words have been written or said, so give us a moment to make sure we get this right. Okay, here it goes: the Miami Dolphins right now are playing like one of the best teams in the National Football League.

It would be hard to argue with that considering the Fins are on a five-game winning streak and sit right now in a position to have at least two home playoff games this year. It’s also a good thing for South Florida to have a football team with a winning record or one that lives up to expectations --since the area didn’t get that much during the college football season.

Now, Miami hits the road for a three-game stretch that could solidify its playoff hopes and dreams - but, at the same time, it’s a stretch of games against much more talented teams than what the Fins have played of late.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Can the Dolphins start off the road trip on the right note and guarantee themselves a winning regular season record? We break down all the action with our NBC 6 not-so-scientific system.

Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers (Sunday)

Give the Fins credit where it is due…they have beaten the teams they are supposed to. After losing games last season to awful teams like Jacksonville and Atlanta, Miami had its last five games all against teams with losing records. At the same time, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa seems to have gained some confidence in head coach Mike McDaniel, who I still don’t think looks old enough to purchase alcohol.

Now, the Dolphins begin the road trip against a 49ers team they have beaten in the last two meetings (including during the 2020 season in California). But, this is a San Francisco team who has won its last four games and seems to have found new life after acquiring All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey.

Other State Games

The only college team in action this week is the UCF Knights, who take on Tulane in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game.

In the NFL, the Jacksonville Jaguars hit the road to take on the Detroit Lions while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.