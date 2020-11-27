NBC 6 Weekend Football Preview: Plenty to Say Thanks For to End November

With the Thanksgiving holiday now in the rearview mirror, it's not to late for the three football teams still playing in South Florida to spread the message of what they are truly thankful for.

For the Miami Dolphins, last week's loss to the Denver Broncos doesn't take away from the fact that a five game winning streak set them up to make a serious run at the AFC East title entering the final month of the season.

For the Miami Hurricanes, the second straight "bye week" that came after COVID concerns doesn't take away from the fact that - for the first time since the 2017 season - "The U" has a legit chance of making the ACC Championship Game.

For the FIU Panthers...well, a winning record is out of the question and they've had more games canceled this season than played. But, at least they have two more games scheduled to maybe get their first win of the season...right?

Meanwhile across the state, one of the other FBS powers hopes to build their resume for the College Football Playoff while the other FBS program is desperately hoping to actually play their game this week.

Like we've done all season, we break it all down with NBC 6's not-so-scientific ranking system.

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets (Sunday)

if you're the Miami Dolphins, the first thing you have to do is forget what took place last week in Denver and the surprise loss to the Broncos - because now, your goal is to avoid what could be the worst upset in team history with a loss to the winless Jets.

Tua Tagovailoa will be back under center as the starting quarterback this week after getting pulled during what ended up being his first loss of the season. If you're New York, the goal for this game might be a lot simpler: score a point this time after getting shutout when the teams met in October.

Other State Games

The No. 6 ranked Florida Gators are at home after the holiday when they take on the Kentucky Wildcats - who beat them during their last Gainesville meeting - while the FSU Seminoles, fresh off their COVID cancellation of a game with Clemson, remain at home to take on Virginia.

The FAU Owls are on the road for the first of three straight games, this week being against conference foe Middle Tennessee State.

In the NFL, the Jacksonville Jaguars and their 1-9 record remain home to face the Cleveland Browns while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - fresh off their loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night - are also home when they face the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.