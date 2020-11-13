NBC 6 Weekend Football Preview: South Florida Back in the Football Spotlight

It's been over 46 calendar years since the Miami Dolphins last won a Super Bowl and over 18 years since the Miami Hurricanes brought home a football national title, but both teams have done something of late that hasn't been all that common: win a decent number of games.

For the Dolphins, it's a road that has gone from a 1-3 start to the 2020 season to four straight wins - both with the wild veteran and the big name rookie splitting starts at quarterback - that could be even more by the time the month of November ends.

The Miami Hurricanes, at the same time, have bounced back from their only loss so far this season with three straight wins and head into the weekend ranked No. 9 and still have hope of playing in their second ACC Championship Game since joining the conference.

Heck, even the FIU Panthers get back into the action this week with their biggest game of the season against their hated rival. At the same time, Florida's other two major college powers continue their season push in complete opposite directions.

Like we've done all season, we break it all down with NBC 6's not-so-scientific ranking system.

Miami Hurricanes at Virginia Tech Hokies (Saturday)

After the Hurricanes lost on October 10th at Clemson, some wondered if head coach Manny Diaz would be able to avoid the recent trend of a downhill slide after losses that has infected the 'Canes in recent seasons. Three straight wins later, it seems as if Miami has figured things out at this point.

Now, UM hits the road to face a Virginia Tech team coming off a shocking lost last weekend at home against Liberty - and now faces a Miami team who they were able to sneak past last season, knowing the Hurricanes would love nothing more than to keep their winning streak going.

Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Sunday)

Some people - yes, I'll admit I was one of them - wondered why the team would switch quarterbacks to rookie Tua Tagovailoa when the Dolphins had a .500 record. Fast forward to two straight wins over teams with winning records and Miami all of a sudden looks like they might make things interesting.

Now, the Dolphins start a three game stretch against teams they should be able to beat and could set the stage not just for a shot at a playoff berth - but also a chance to win the AFC East for the first time since the 2008 season in what has been quite an interesting 2020 campaign.

FIU Panthers vs. Florida Atlantic Owls (Friday)

The annual 'Shula Bowl' takes place between these two conference rivals with both teams essentially heading in opposite directions - as FIU hasn't played since October 23rd, comes in 0-3 and is the only FBS team this season to lose to a team from the FCS level.

FAU, on the other side, comes into this game with a 3-1 record and looking like they may have a shot of making it back to the Conference USA title game. To keep that momentum, they first have to win their fourth in a row over the Panthers in the first game played between the teams since the passing of Don Shula.

Other State Games

The Florida Gators got a big win last weekend over rival Georgia and now return home to face Arkansas and their quarterback, former UF starter Feleipe Franks. The FSU Seminoles, determined to ruin my football season, hit the road hoping to avoid a third straight loss when they face N.C. State while St. Thomas holds homecoming against Warner.

In the NFL, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit the road but stay in the NFC South for the second straight week when they play the Carolina Panthers. The Jacksonville Jaguars, losers of seven straight games, hope to stop their slide when they battle the Green Bay Packers.