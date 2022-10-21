NBC 6 Weekend Football Preview: South Florida is Finally Waiting Once Again for Sunday Night

The bright lights of NBC’s Sunday Night Football will be focused on Hard Rock Stadium this weekend – and just in time for a Miami Dolphins team who is struggling to get back to what it once was just a few weeks ago.

A three-game winning streak has been all but forgotten after a three-game losing streak that saw the Fins end each game with a different quarterback than it started with. Miami will get some help this week with the expected return of Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback after his scary injury in the season’s fourth game.

Now, the Dolphins hope to turn their season around against a longtime rival eager to start a winning streak of their own. Speaking of winning streaks, the Miami Hurricanes hope to start one after holding on for victory last week on the road. The FIU Panthers? Well, we’re talking about winning games so they’re pretty much out of that conversation.

We break down all the games with our NBC 6 not-so-scientific system.

Miami Dolphins vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday on NBC)

50 years ago, these two teams met for the right to represent the American Football Conference in what would be Super Bowl VII. Today, it can be said that neither team at this point looks like it will represent the American Football Conference in what will be Super Bowl LVII.

Tagovailoa’s return should give Miami a boost needed after three straight losses, but the concern has to be how he will take another punishing hit – and if you don’t think the Steelers are the type of team capable of delivering such hits, you are sorely mistaken.

Miami Hurricanes vs. Duke Blue Devils (Saturday)

The ‘Canes ended their three-game losing streak last week with a win over Virginia Tech that was a lot closer than it should have been. A win over a Blue Devils team they have outscored 95-10 the last two games could help Miami feel a lot better about themselves ahead of the November 5th showdown against rival FSU.

FIU Panthers at Charlotte 49ers (Saturday)

There was a thought that this season could be different after the Panthers won a second game back on October 1. Now, two losses later, it looks like another season where fans are just mercifully hoping for a conclusion before the losses can continue to pile up.

Other State Games

The FSU Seminoles, Florida Gators, FAMU Rattlers and USF Bulls are off this week while the FAU Owls are on the road at UTEP. The UCF Knights are also on the road at East Carolina while the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats are on the road at Mississippi Valley State.

In the NFL, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on the road at the Carolina Panthers while the Jacksonville Jaguars are at home against the New York Giants.