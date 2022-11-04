NBC 6 Weekend Football Preview: South Florida Prepares for Renewal of Classic Rivalry

It’s a rivalry that has lasted generations and divided households. It’s a rivalry that has decided championships and allowed the winner to have bragging rights used for an entire calendar year. You know exactly which game I’m talking about.

Dolphins-Bears! Wait, that’s not it. FIU-North Texas? No, that’s not it either.

Nope, it’s the annual rivalry between the Miami Hurricanes and the Florida State Seminoles that will take place for the 67th time this Saturday. And while the teams come in with a combined record of 9-7 and won’t be playing for a national title once again, don’t tell these fans this game doesn’t matter.

Can the ‘Canes pull off the upset in the same way the ‘Noles did last season? Meanwhile, can the Dolphins continue their recent winning streak after making a big move at the trade deadline? Can FIU actually have a winning record for the first time in years?

We break it all down with our NBC 6 not-so-scientific system.

Getty Images

FSU Seminoles at Miami Hurricanes (Saturday)

It’s the series that gave us some of the best games in college football history. This year’s game will not be one of those as the ‘Noles and ‘Canes are each just trying to get bowl eligible with one month left in the season. FSU comes into the game as a favorite for the first time in the series since 2015 and the ‘Canes are coming in after a win in four overtimes last week against Virginia.

The biggest question at this point would be the quarterback spot for Miami as head coach Mario Cristobal has not confirmed whether Tyler Van Dyke could play in this game. If he does, the Hurricanes have a realistic shot of pulling off the upset. If not, it could be a long day for Jake Garcia in what would be his second straight start.

Getty Images

Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears (Sunday)

The Fins continue their tour of teams who play in the NFC North with a Chicago team that has lost three of its last four games. After last week’s comeback win over Detroit and a big deadline day trade to acquire Pro Bowl linebacker Bradley Chubb, one would have to think the Dolphins are seriously about making a major push into the playoff hunt.

Getty Images

FIU Panthers at North Texas Mean Green (Saturday)

Okay, we haven’t written a sentence like this in a while so just give us one moment. Okay, here it goes: with a win, the Panthers will have a winning record for the first time this late in the season since beating Miami in November 2019. If that doesn’t shock you in this football season, nothing will.

Getty Images

Florida Gators at Texas A&M Aggies (Saturday)

The orange and blue enter the final month of the season knowing they need just two wins to be bowl eligible. While the Gators are right now playing like a slightly better team, Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher is still 7-1 all-time against them as head coach dating back to his time at Florida State.

Other State Games

The FAU Owls are on the bye week while the UCF Knights are on the road at Memphis and the USF Bulls are at Temple. The FAMU Rattlers host Southern while the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats host Alabama State.

In the NFL, the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Las Vegas Raiders while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.