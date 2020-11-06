NBC 6 Weekend Football Preview: South Florida Teams Ready for a Roadtrip

In what has been a season of games being moved or canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Miami Hurricanes and Miami Dolphins have managed to do something not many people expected in the preseason: win.

Okay, maybe that is more true for a Dolphins team that has had just one winning season since 2009 - but the Fins sit with a 4-3 record that came after going from their veteran quarterback to the rookie sensation and not missing a beat.

Meanwhile, the 'Canes come into the weekend ranked No. 11 nationally and are still in the hunt for a spot in the ACC championship game - but may face their toughest foe that has gotten the best of them in past seasons.

The state of Florida will also be in the spotlight with a college game that could decide the winner of the SEC East - as well as one that could destroy the sanity of this writer - along with a battle in the NFL of two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks on Sunday night.

Like what we have done in past seasons and through all of 2020, we break it all down with NBC 6's not-so-scientific ranking system.

Miami Hurricanes at N.C. State Wolfpack (Friday)

When the season started, there weren't many people who thought the 'Canes would be where they are right now and in position to take a big step forward - not so much due to talent, but more the fact that Miami has dropped their last seven games coming off of a bye week.

Head coach Manny Diaz seems to have gotten the team back on track with wins over Pitt and Virginia since their October 10th loss to Clemson...which came after a bye week. Now, Diaz hopes to get the first post-bye week win since 2017 against a Wolfpack team who won three straight games before losing October 24th to North Carolina.

Miami Dolphins at Arizona Cardinals (Sunday)

Fans of the aqua and orange have been all over themselves since the debut of Tua Tagovailoa as starting quarterback last Sunday - and after that robust 93 yard outing, there is no question as to why the team made the move toward 'Tua Time'.

Sarcasm aside, Miami got the surprise win over the Los Angeles Rams last week thanks not so much to Tua, but a monster defense and great special teams plays that overcame the learning curve on offense.

Now, they turn their attention to a Cardinals team with a triple threat: a 5-2 record, one of the best young quarterbacks in Kyler Murray and on a three game win streak. With games coming up against weak AFC teams, the Dolphins are more than eager to get another win vs. the NFC West.

Other State Games

FIU will not be taking the field this weekend against UTEP due to...you guessed it, COVID keeping them from having enough players. COVID will also keep St. Thomas from playing this weekend against Point.

In the SEC, Florida will be in Jacksonville to face off with rival Georgia in a battle of top 10 teams while FSU will be at home against Pitt desperate to get a win in a battle of teams with four losses each.

In the NFL, the Jacksonville Jaguars are at home to take on the Houston Texans in a battle of two teams that are...well, not very good so far this season. The night game features Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints on NBC's Sunday Night Football with coverage starting at 7 p.m.